Now that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Empaveli pegcetacoplan has won FDA approval as the first targeted C3 therapy for treating paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), the cost of treating the rare blood disorder is hefty.

Empaveli’s average annual wholesale acquisition cost, $458,000 annually per patient, is set at parity to competitor Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s C5 inhibitor Ultomiris (ravulizumab) and at a discount to Soliris (eculizumab), according to Adam Townsend, Apellis’ chief commercial officer.

Empaveli, expected by the company to become available within the next two weeks, is approved for treatment-naïve adults with PNH, a rare, chronic and potentially life-threatening blood disorder characterized by red blood cell destruction via extravascular and intravascular hemolysis. Patients suffer persistently low hemoglobin levels, which the therapy is designed to increase. Low hemoglobin levels lead to frequent transfusions, resulting in severe fatigue, hemoglobinuria and dyspnea.

The FDA granted priority review for the NDA, submitted in November 2020 and based on data from the phase III Pegasus study, a head-to-head trial demonstrating superiority of pegcetacoplan to Soliris, with a statistically significant improvement in hemoglobin levels at 16 weeks. Top-line findings from January 2020 showed the C3 inhibitor met the study’s primary efficacy endpoint, proving superiority to eculizumab with a statistically significant improvement in adjusted means of 3.8 g/dL of hemoglobin at week 16 (p<0.0001).

Adam Townsend, chief commercial officer, Apellis

“We chose to set our parity to Ultomiris and a discount to Soliris due to that superior effect on hemoglobin and also the reduced transfusion burdens of patients,” Townsend told investors in a May 17 call.

The company spent a lot of time, Townsend added, looking at how using Empaveli would affect patients and “how they onboard to the drug. But also to make sure that we were offering that superior efficacy and we could allow that patients could have access. That was the driving force behind how we picked the price.”

During the FDA review period, Apellis opened an early access program in the U.S. for patients experiencing ongoing disease activity despite treatment with Soliris or Ultomiris.

Apellis’ drug also showed promising results in key secondary endpoints, meeting noninferiority on transfusion avoidance and absolute reticulocyte count. The trial demonstrated positive trends in lactate dehydrogenase and fatigue, as measured by the Functional Assessment of Chronic Illness Therapy fatigue score, as well. Empaveli’s safety profile also proved comparable to Soliris.

Further analysis from Pegasus presented during the 2020 American Society of Hematology meeting in December showed 70.7% of patients treated with pegcetacoplan vs. 5.1% of Soliris-treated patients achieved a good, major or complete hematologic response based on published classifications. Quality of life also substantially improved for pegcetacoplan-treated patients, reaching near-normal levels on several measures in the treatment arm while not changing for the Soliris arm.

The broad label represents the best possible outcome for Apellis as the indication includes both treatment-naive patients and those switching from Soliris or Ultomiris, Nadeau wrote May 17.

“While we believe most investors expected pegcetacoplan to be approved, recent regulatory surprises from the FDA had some concerned that approval might be delayed or the label initially restricted only to treatment-refractory patients,” which was the population studied in the pivotal phase III Pegasus study, Nadeau wrote.

The analyst added that he expects Empaveli to be used initially by patients who remain anemic on Soliris or Ultomiris.

Alexion has worked to switch patients to its long-acting C5 inhibitor, Ultomiris (ravulizumab), cleared by the FDA in late 2018. Full-year 2020 sales of Ultomiris were $1.076 billion, according to Cortellis, while sales of Soliris were $4.064 billion for the year. Both drugs also are approved to treat atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. (Soon, revenue for those sales will likely flow to Astrazeneca plc, which recently gained U.S. Federal Trade Commission clearance for its nearly closed acquisition of Alexion.)

Empaveli is a synthetic cyclic peptide conjugated to a polyethylene glycol polymer that binds specifically to C3 and C3b. It was created to regulate excessive activation of the immune system’s complement cascade.

The therapy comes with a boxed warning that Empaveli may increase risk of meningococcal and other serious infections caused by encapsulated bacteria that may become rapidly life threatening or fatal if not recognized and treated early. The most common serious adverse reaction were the infections 5% of patients treated with Empaveli developed.

Empaveli, which Apellis developed with collaborator Pleasanton, Calif.-based SFJ Pharmaceuticals Inc., was approved on its May 14 PDUFA date.

The Waltham, Mass.-based company’s stock (NASDAQ:APLS) surged strongly with shares closing 19.88% upward at $53.06 each on May 17.