Two-year results from the Evolut Low Risk Trial show Medtronic plc’s Evolut transaortic valve replacement (TAVR) is noninferior to open-heart surgery in younger, healthier aortic stenosis patients. Moreover, the Evolut cohort fared better on certain critical events.

Specifically, two-year rates of all-cause mortality or disabling stroke were 4.3% for TAVR patients vs. 6.3% for those undergoing surgical aortic valve repair (SAVR).

The global, randomized Evolut Low Risk Trial assessed three generations of Medtronic valves – Corevalve, Evolut R and Evolut Pro – across a range of valve sizes in more than 700 patients with severe aortic stenosis who were considered to have a less than 3% risk of death with surgery. In addition to the key endpoint of all-cause mortality and disabling stroke, the two-year data included numerically lower rates of death in the TAVR arm (3.5% vs. 4.4%), heart failure hospitalizations (5.3% vs. 7.1% and disabling stroke (1.5% vs. 2.7%), compared with surgery.

Hemodynamics, other results

At two years, TAVR patients also had statistically significantly lower mean aortic valve gradient (9.0 mm Hg vs. 11.7 mm Hg) and greater effective orifice area than SAVR patients (2.2 cm2 vs. 2.0 cm2), indicating excellent blood flow. And prosthesis-patient mismatch was less common with TAVR, with a difference of 2.1% vs. 4.9% in the severe category at two years. Valve thrombosis rates were on a par at two years – 0.3% for TAVR vs. 0.2% for SAVR.

Heart attacks were slightly higher in the TAVR group, at 2.2% vs. 1.6%, while pacemakers were higher in TAVR patients – 21.1% vs. 7.9%.

“Importantly, between years one and two, there was no convergence of the KM [Kaplan-Meier] curves for death or disabling stroke between Evolut and SAVR,” Neil Yanke, vice president and general manager of structural heart at Dublin-based Medtronic, told BioWorld. “Valve thrombosis rates remained consistent and low from year one to year two, and hemodynamics were significantly better for TAVR at all time points.”

The findings were presented virtually as a late-breaking clinical trial at EuroPCR 2021.

“We know that TAVR has an advantage over surgery in certain near-term outcomes; however, in these low-risk studies, longer-term outcomes are more important than ever,” said John Forrest, director of interventional cardiology at Yale School of Medicine and principal investigator in study. “The full two-year data from the randomized Evolut Low Risk Trial demonstrate that between years one and two, patients who have undergone TAVR continue to do exceptionally well with no convergence of the primary outcomes curves.”

While stating that heart teams should be confident in using TAVR with their low-risk patients, he noted “there are some clear differences in secondary outcomes, and the long-term impact in areas such as hemodynamics, pacemakers and prosthesis-patient mismatch will be important to follow.”

Confirms validity Bayesian analysis

Medtronic first reported one- and two-year results from the study at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) annual scientific session in 2019. In that analysis, which used Bayesian statistical methods, the rate of death or disabling stroke was 5.3% with TAVR, compared with 6.7% with SAVR. All-cause mortality was the same, at 4.5%. With the KM curves in the formal two-year results presented today, the outcomes in the TAVR arm are numerically better predicted by the Bayesian analysis.

“Results from this landmark study reassure us that the positive outcomes presented using Bayesian statistical analysis at ACC.19, before the full two-year outcomes were available, matched the actual two-year outcomes and thus was an extremely accurate and scientifically rigorous methodology that researchers can feel confident about moving forward,” said Jeffrey Popma, vice president and chief medical officer of Medtronic’s coronary and renal denervation business and its structural heart and aortic business. “The Evolut TAVR platform continues to show it is a treatment option well-suited for low-risk patients who are living longer and may be more active.”

Cowen analyst Joshua Jennings said the better than predicted Kaplan Meier curves could reflect the transition from Corevalve in the earlier part of the study to the newer Evolve Pro later in the study. “Most importantly, the Kaplan Meier curve results should remove any concerns that the use of a Bayesian statistical analysis in the Evolut Low Risk trial design was an attempt to ‘game the system.’”

Next up: Evolut Fx

The Evolut platform, currently indicated for symptomatic patients with severe aortic stenosis across all surgical risk categories, continues to evolve. “With the Evolut Pro+ system now available in the U.S., Europe and Japan, we’re looking forward to launching the innovative Evolut Fx TAVR system over the next year, which will bring improvement to the overall procedural experience through enhancements in deliverability, implant visibility and deployment stability,” Yanke said.

In April, Medtronic reported positive interim results on the first 171 patients implanted with Evolut TAVR devices in its Optimize PRO clinical trial. The postmarket, prospective, multicenter study is evaluating procedural outcomes, including pacemaker rate, associated with in-procedure techniques and post-procedure TAVR care pathways when using the self-expanding, supra-annular Evolut PRO and Pro+ systems in patients with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis.

The company is currently conducting two other studies of the Evolut system, launched last fall.

The prospective, multicenter, international SMART postmarket trial pits the Evolut Pro and PRO+ TAVR systems against Edwards Lifesciences Corp.’s Sapien valves in 700 patients with small annuli and those who are candidates for Tav-in-Sav procedures, situations in which a transcatheter valve is implanted inside a failed surgical valve. The trial is expected to include predominantly women, who have been underrepresented in TAVR studies.

The Evolut EXPAND TAVR I feasibility study aims to explore TAVR use in two populations currently outside guidelines and indications for aortic valve replacement – patients with symptomatic moderate and asymptomatic severe aortic stenosis. The prospective, multicenter study is enrolling up to 150 patients in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand to assess using TAVR before signs of left ventricular dysfunction are seen.

“Hemodynamics are the key determinant of durable valve performance, and the self-expanding, supra-annular design of Evolut meets these needs by providing excellent procedural outcomes and industry-leading hemodynamics,” Yanke said. “For these reasons, we are confident Evolut is the valve of choice and will continue to drive global adoption.”

Worldwide, about 325,000 patients have received Corevalve or Evolut TAVR systems.