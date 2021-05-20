Where Ilaris (canakinumab) failed, can Kineret (anakinra) succeed? Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi) is reporting that an investigator-initiated phase III study of its interleukin-1 (IL-1) blocker, Kineret, in 594 hospitalized COVID-19 patients with moderate or severe pneumonia, who had a poor prognosis, uncovered what appear to be dramatic benefits.

Top-line data were released earlier this month, but the study investigators reported this week, in a preprint that has not completed peer review, that the drug plus standard of care led to a relative reduction in mortality at day 28 (D28) of 55% as compared with standard of care only and reduced average time until discharge from intensive care unit (ICU) treatment by four days. They have not published absolute mortality figures as yet.

On the primary endpoint, based on the distribution of frequencies across the two study arms of patients clinical scores, based on the WHO’s 11-point ordinal scale, the study investigators reported that the clinical status of those on Kineret was 2.78 times better than that of patients in the control group at D28. The incidence of serious treatment-related adverse events were lower in the drug treatment arm (16.5%) than in the control arm (21.2%).

The study was led by Evangelos Giamarellos-Bourboulis, of Attikon University Hospital, in Athens, Greece, who is also affiliated with the Hellenic Institute for the Study of Sepsis, which sponsored the trial. It recruited patients who had elevated plasma levels (6 ng/ml or more) of soluble plasminogen activator receptor (SuPar). The biomarker indicates the release of danger-associated molecular recognition patterns (Damps) and is associated with the rapid onset of severe respiratory failure, according to a previous clinical study by Giamarellos-Bourboulis and colleagues.

In the present study, participants were randomized, in a 2-to-1 ratio, to receive either Kineret (100 mg daily) plus standard of care (n=405) or placebo plus standard of care (n=189). A large majority of participants had severe pneumonia and 81.8% of the study population were receiving dexamethasone as part of their standard-of-care therapy. The kinase inhibitor remdesivir (Gilead Sciences Inc.) was administered at the discretion of treating physicians, but other biologic therapies, including cytokine inhibitors, were not permitted.

Stockholm-based Sobi plans to file for approval based on the data, Chief Medical Officer Ravi Rao told BioWorld, “once we have agreed a path forward for the process with various major agencies.” An approval would be something of a landmark in COVID-19 drug development, given the failure of an IL-1beta blocker, canakinumab, to demonstrate efficacy in a phase III trial last year. At that time, its developer, Basel, Switzerland-based Novartis AG, concluded that IL-1 was not a significant player in COVID-19. A cytokine profiling study led by Sacha Gnjatic, of the Icahn School of Medicine, Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York, reported that IL-1beta levels were vanishingly low – close to the limit of assay detection – in COVID-19 patients with pneumonia.

The present data complicate the picture, however. “Cytokine profiles may not be the only determinant of response to treatment, and it is probable that IL-1alpha also plays a role,” Rao stated. In addition, it is as yet unclear whether the mechanistic differences between canakinumab – which selectively targets IL-1beta and prevents it from binding the IL-1 receptor – and Kineret contributed to the contrasting outcomes. “Anakinra inhibits both IL-1alpha and IL-1beta, which may be important,” Rao stated. It comprises a modified version of IL-1 receptor antagonist, a naturally occurring protein that binds the IL-1 receptor and competitively inhibits both IL-1alpha and IL-1beta from binding the receptor and activating their respective signal cascades.

Given the steady ramp up of vaccine administration in high-income countries, the main need for drug therapies is – and increasingly will be – in low and medium countries, which continue to receive a tiny fraction of the global vaccine supply. Shipping at scale an intravenously administered orphan drug to patients in low-resource settings will be a significant challenge. How that will happen has not yet been decided, Rao said. “This is clearly important, and Sobi has a well-established reputation for access to patients across the world in other diseases,” he said, citing hemophilia as an example.