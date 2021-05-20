CEO David Epstein said Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. was “delighted” with phase I data testing BDTX-189 in advanced solid tumors harboring EGFR or HER2 alterations, but Wall Street seemed less so. Shares (NASDAQ:BDTX) closed at $13.93, down $8.30, or 37%.

The early proof-of-concept findings were made public as part of the abstract avalanche from the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting. The phase I, dose-escalation portion of the MasterKey-01 trial tested BDTX-189 in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring any one of more than 48 alterations.

Part A of the experiment involves initial single-patient, accelerated titration cohorts followed by multiple-patient cohorts utilizing a Bayesian optimal interval design. It’s designed to determine the recommended phase II dose (RP2D) and schedule for the once-daily (QD) and twice-daily (BID) regimens in patients with solid tumors bearing an allosteric HER2 or HER3 mutation; EGFR or HER2 exon 20 insertion mutation; HER2 amplified or overexpressing tumor; or EGFR exon 19 deletion or L858R mutation.

As of the data cutoff date of April 2, 55 patients from the QD regimen were dosed across the dosing range, 25 mg to 400 mg QD fasting (n=12), 800 mg QD fasting (n=21), 800 mg QD non-fasting (n=9), 1,000 mg QD fasting (n=7) and 1,200 mg QD fasting (n=6). The dose-escalation bid enrolled patients with a broad range of tumor types and genomic alterations. Tumor types enrolled included non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), breast, colorectal, ovary, biliary, pancreas, cervical, cancer of unknown primary, kidney, salivary, prostate, signet ring cell, liver and bladder.

The pharmacokinetic (PK) data for the BDTX-189 QD regimen demonstrated dose-dependent increases in exposure up to 800 mg QD, achieving the predicted efficacious exposure at the top level, the company said. Rapidly absorbed, the drug showed a short elimination half-life of 1.3 to 4.4 hours, consistent with preclinical findings. No apparent accumulation or change in exposure at the steady state turned up. On the safety side, BDTX-189 manifested a favorable tolerability profile, with no dose-limiting toxicities at doses of ≤800 mg QD fasting and non-fasting in the dose-escalation cohorts. Black Diamond has chosen 800 mg non-fasting as the RP2D for the QD regimen.

Spectrum’s poziotinib in play

Chief Medical Officer Rachel Humphrey, during a conference call with investors, said the QD dose “is fine for moving forward. That’s because when the drug is applied, even though the half-life is short, the biological activity in the tumor, which initiates with the early dosing, lasts at least 24 hours and beyond.” Still, Black Diamond wants to explore BID, since “receptor turnover may impact the magnitude of the effect in the tumor,” she said. “As long as we’re in phase I, we might as well learn a little bit more about the safety and potentially the efficacy of applying the drug twice, filling the tumor up twice.”

The most common drug-related adverse events were gastrointestinal in nature, the majority of which were low grade and generally medically manageable. At 800 mg QD fasted or non-fasted (n=30), the most common drug-related adverse events were diarrhea (50%, 7% grade 3), nausea (50%, 7% grade 3), vomiting (30%, 3% grade 3), alanine aminotransferase increases (20%, 10% grade 3), hikes in aspartate transaminase (13%, 3% grade 3), fatigue (20%, none grade 3), skin disorders (13%, none grade 3) and decreased appetite (10%, none grade 3).

In terms of efficacy in the heavily pretreated patient population, including patients who had received prior EGFR/HER2 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), evidence of anticancer activity was observed. Among all cancer type/genomic alteration pairs, two had ≥ three RECIST-evaluable patients dosed at ≥800 mg QD: NSCLC harboring either EGFR exon 20 mutations (n=3) or HER2 exon 20 mutations (n=3). In the separate group of patients with solid tumors harboring HER2-amplification, six patients dosed at ≥800 mg QD were evaluable by RECIST.

Three patients with NSCLC EGFR exon 20 dosed at ≥800 mg QD (all at 800 mg QD) were evaluable by RECIST at the time of data cutoff, all of whom had received prior EGFR/HER2-targeted therapy. One confirmed partial response (PR) was observed in a patient who had previously responded and then progressed on poziotinib, the oral EGFR TKI from Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Henderson, Nev. (at the data cutoff, 53% tumor regression observed and treatment with BDTX-189 ongoing 13-plus weeks). One patient with stable disease (SD) and one patient with progressive disease (PD) were observed.

Three patients with NSCLC HER2 exon 20 dosed at ≥800 mg QD (all at 800 mg QD) were evaluable by RECIST at the time of data cutoff, two of whom had received prior EGFR/HER2-targeted therapy. All three patients demonstrated SD.

Six patients with HER2-amplification across a range of tumor types dosed at ≥800 mg QD were evaluable by RECIST at the time of data cutoff, two-thirds of whom had received prior EGFR/HER2-targeted therapy. One confirmed PR (cancer of unknown primary origin; at data cutoff, 90% tumor reduction and treatment with BDTX-189 ongoing 24-plus weeks), one unconfirmed PR (NSCLC), two patients with stable disease (ovarian and pancreatic), and two patients with PD were found.

“We realize that it’s early days for drawing conclusions” across patient cohorts, CEO Epstein said, but he was encouraged by the initial signals of efficacy. Jefferies analyst Maury Raycroft agreed, and said in a report that his firm views the ASCO data as de-risking, as well as proof of Cambridge, Mass.-based Black Diamond’s progress over the past 18 months. “We do not think [the company] will be benchmarked to exon 20 competitors at this point, but with BDTX-189's safety profile, it could be on the right track to differentiate (for exon 20), go beyond exon20, and potentially have fast paths [to market] per each cluster type,” he said. “Based on our conversations ahead of ASCO, we think the data fall into base-case/in-line-with-expectations.” Raycroft predicted the stock would settle at a 10% to 15% loss, “and [we] would [buy] on weakness.”

Allogene pivotal by year-end

Other firms with ASCO abstracts that sparked buzz on Wall Street included Allogene Therapeutics Inc., which discussed progress on its Allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T) platform during a virtual CD19 Forum. The session included results from the phase I Alpha (ALLO-501) and Alpha2 (ALLO-501A) trials in relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma, developed in collaboration with Servier SAS, as well as safety, PK and pharmacodynamic data with lymphodepletion agent ALLO-647. Cowen analyst Marc Frahm said in a report that ALLO-501 “appears competitive with the autologous CD19 CAR-Ts,” and cited ASCO data that include a high rate of durable complete responses (CRs, 36% at month six) and a safety profile comparable to the autologous CAR T's, with 98% of enrolled patients receiving ALLO-501. The South San Francisco-based company is on track to kick off a pivotal phase II trial with ALLO-501A by the end of this year. “We expect Allogene to outperform as its allogeneic CAR T pipeline advances,” Frahm said. Shares of Allogene (NASDAQ:ALLO) closed May 20 at $26.85, down $1.62.

BMS data lift Immutep

Also among the research that gained attention by way of ASCO was Hookipa Pharma Inc., of New York, with the first data on HB-201/HB-202 alternating two-vector therapy plus expanded data on HB-201 due at the meeting, according to its abstract. HB-201 and HB-202 are the firm’s lead oncology candidates, engineered its replicating arenaviral vector platform. Each single-vector compound uses a different arenavirus backbone (LCMV for HB-201 and PICV for HB-202), while expressing the same antigen, an E7E6 fusion protein derived from HPV16. Preclinically, researchers found that alternating two drugs yielded a 10-fold increase in immune response and better disease control than either of them alone. In the HB-201 monotherapy and HB-201/202 alternating dose abstract, HB-201 monotherapy data “remain similar to previous reported overall response rate data in HBV16-positive solid tumors,” SVB Leerink analyst Andrew Berens said in a report. “For the two patients on HB-201/HB-202 alternating therapy, both had achieved stable disease at the data cutoff,” although it’s “unclear how many cycles these combo patients have received and how much the activity will change at higher doses.” The longest reported duration of response was 4.8 months (144 days), “but these data are still maturing,” he noted. Shares (NASDAQ:HOOK) closed at $16.69, down $2.35, or 12%.

The ASCO abstract from I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Shanghai, detailed results from the U.S. phase I study with uliledlimab plus Tecentriq (atezolizumab, Roche Holding AG) in patients with advanced cancer. Uliledlimab is a humanized CD73 antibody designed to counter the adenosine-mediated immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment, rendering antitumor immune cells more effective in response to checkpoint therapies. Piper Sandler analyst Joseph Catanzaro hailed the “very favorable early signal,” noting that the drug inhibits CD73 activity “through a substrate non-competitive mechanism via targeting of a novel epitope within the C-terminal domain. As such, its inhibitory profile is not impacted by high levels of intratumoral enzymatic substrate and thus doesn't experience a ‘hook-effect’ that has been reported with other CD73 antibodies.” The abstract includes 20 patients with advanced solid tumors. Among the 13 efficacy-evaluable patients dosed at ≥ 10 mg/kg, three patients had CRs or PRs (objective response rate=23%) and three had SD (disease control rate=46%). Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) closed at $72.45 up $8.99, or 14%.

On the pharma front at ASCO, New York-based Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMS) offered results from the phase II/III Relativity-047 trial, which showed that the fixed-dose combination of relatlimab, a LAG-3-blocking antibody, and the company’s Opdivo (nivolumab), administered as a single infusion, demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful progression-free survival (PFS) benefit compared to Opdivo alone in patients with previously untreated metastatic or unresectable melanoma – the first regimen to demonstrate a statistical benefit over anti-PD-1 monotherapy in that indication. Among patients treated with the combo, the median PFS (mPFS) was significantly longer at 10.12 months (95% confidence interval [CI]: 6.37-15.74) vs. 4.63 in those who received Opdivo (95% CI: 3.38–5.62); (hazard ratio 0.75; 95% CI: 0.62-0.92, p=0.0055). The PFS benefit turned up at the time of the first scan, and was consistent over time. In exploratory, descriptive analyses, the pair extended PFS regardless of prespecified subgroups and stratification factors. Goetzpartner analyst Chris Redhead said in a report that the BMS results are “clearly positive” for Sydney-based Immutep Ltd.’s phase II-stage anti-LAG-3 LAG-525 for cancer, partnered with Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland. Immutep shares (NASDAQ:IMMP) closed at $4.77, up 65 cents, or 16%.