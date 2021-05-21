The EMA issued a positive scientific opinion on Glaxosmithkline plc (GSK) and Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s sotrovimab for early COVID-19 treatment. The Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP)’s opinion concerns the monoclonal antibody’s use for adolescents ages 12 and older weighing at least 40 kg (88 pounds), plus adults. All must risk progressing to severe COVID-19 and not require oxygen supplementation.

The EMA started its rolling review of sotrovimab, previously VIR-7831, in early May and now EU governments can use the opinion to create their marketing authorization decisions.

The opinion was based on the interim analysis, from results from 583 randomized patients in a phase III trial, which found an 85% (p=0.002) reduction in hospitalizations or death for those receiving sotrovimab compared to placebo. That reduction was the trial’s primary endpoint. The phase III COMET-ICE (COVID-19 Monoclonal antibody Efficacy Trial - Intent to Care Early) trial had its enrollment stopped early based on a recommendation from an independent data monitoring committee that found the evidence to be of “profound efficacy” in March.

Cowen analyst Phil Nadeau wrote May 21 that his firm was “encouraged” by the CHMP opinion, and sotrovimab “should be a welcomed therapeutic in the armamentarium to limit the morbidity and mortality associated with COVID-19.” As for the FDA’s emergency use authorization (EUA), he added that he believes sotrovimab “will soon be available in the U.S.”

Sotrovimab, a COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator, stacks up well against the competition from Eli Lilly and Co. That company’s Blaze-1 study showed a combination of bamlanivimab and etesevimab significantly reduced COVID-19-related hospitalizations and death in high-risk patients who had been recently diagnosed. There were four events in patients taking bamlanivimab with etesevimab and 15 events in patients taking placebo, representing an 87% risk reduction (p<0.0001), compared to sotrovimab’s 85%. Bamlanivimab revealed high-affinity binding to the receptor-binding domain, angiotensin converting enzyme 2 binding inhibition and potent neutralizing activity.

As of March 11, CHMP had started a rolling review of data for both monotherapy bamlanivimab and combination treatment with etesevimab.

The COMET development program for VIR-7831 also includes COMET-PEAK, an ongoing phase II trial comparing the safety and viral kinetics of 500-mg intramuscularly (IM) administered VIR-7831 to 500-mg intravenously administered VIR-7831 among low-risk adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 and to evaluate the similarity in pharmacokinetics between VIR-7831 manufactured by different processes.

H.W. Wainwright and Co. analyst Patrick R. Trucchio wrote on May 20 that he expects VIR-7831 to be approved for emergency use in markets around the world in the second half of 2021. Trucchio added that VIR-7831 may be adopted as standard-of-care treatment for COVID-19 as prophylaxis or in early disease.

“We believe the IM formulation could dramatically widen the availability of VIR-7831 and put Vir and its collaboration partner, Glaxosmithkline … at a strategic advantage as compared to other antiviral companies in the COVID-19 space,” he wrote.

Other VIR-7831 programs are COMET-TAIL, a phase III study expected to begin in the second quarter of 2021 in high-risk adults to assess whether IM-administered VIR-7831 can reduce hospitalization or death due to COVID-19, and also COMET-STAR, a phase III study expected to begin in the second quarter of 2021 in uninfected adults at high risk to determine whether IM-administered VIR-7831 can prevent symptomatic infection.

The two companies said on April 6 that they will collaborate on a preclinical program for a COVID-19 vaccine using San Francisco-based Vir's monoclonal antibody platform technology and London-based GSK's expertise in functional genomics, combining capabilities in CRISPR screening and artificial intelligence to identify anti-coronavirus compounds that target cellular host genes.