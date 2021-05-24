In seeming opposition to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai’s support of a proposed compulsory World Trade Organization (WTO) intellectual property (IP) waiver on COVID-19-related medical products, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris signed onto the G20’s May 21 Rome Declaration that commits the member countries to work to defeat the pandemic within the current flexibilities of the TRIPS agreement by promoting voluntary IP licensing agreements, technology and knowledge transfers, and patent pooling on mutually agreed terms.

The declaration, agreed to by all G20 members, rejects health nationalism and lays out several principles for a unified front against the current pandemic and future crises: sharing existing products, diversifying production capacity, identifying and addressing production bottlenecks, facilitating trade and transparency across the entire value chain, and “promoting increased efficiency in the use of capacities and global distribution by cooperation and expansion of existing capacities, including by working consistently within the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) agreement and the 2001 Doha Declaration.”

While Harris reportedly made no mention of the WTO waiver proposed last October by India and South America during her comments at the G20’s first health summit, EU and WTO officials did. WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said she hoped WTO members could make progress on revisions to the text of the proposed waiver by July and then agree, by December, on a pragmatic framework “that offers developing countries near automaticity in access to health technologies, whilst also preserving incentives for research and innovation.”

In line with the G20 declaration, the European Commission (EC) said it would propose an alternative to the WTO proposal, which it has opposed as too broad in its waiver of TRIPS obligations with respect to copyrights, patents, industrial designs and undisclosed data, including clinical testing data and trade secrets, for the “prevention, containment and treatment” of COVID-19 until “widespread vaccination is in place globally, and the majority of the world's population has developed immunity.”

Calling the EC’s alternative “a third way” to ensure global access to vaccines and other pandemic-related medical products, EC President Ursula von der Leyen said the European proposal would focus on facilitating trade and limiting export restrictions, supporting the expansion of production, and clarifying and simplifying the use of compulsory licenses under existing TRIPS flexibilities to address crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Voluntary licensing is the best way to ensure the necessary transfer of technology and know-how together with the IP rights,” von der Leyen said following the summit. “The existing TRIPS Agreement and the 2001 Doha Declaration already today foresee compulsory licensing, as a perfectly legitimate tool for governments to use in a crisis. . . . But I have been listening carefully to developing countries who are complaining about how difficult it is to use these flexibilities. This is something where the global community has to act to provide security and predictability.”

Von der Leyen also pointed out that the EU has committed to investing in vaccine production in Africa, which imports 99% of its vaccines. The investment will be part of a €1 billion (US$1.22 billion) EU initiative to boost manufacturing capacity and access to vaccines, medicines and health technologies in Africa. Besides covering infrastructure and production capacity at regional hubs, the initiative will invest in training and skills, supply chain management and regulatory frameworks within Africa.

In addition to the TRIPS flexibilities and access issues, the G20 members agreed to set up early warning information, surveillance and trigger systems to detect new viruses and variants before they reach a pandemic scale. “We learnt our lessons from the early days of the pandemic and the slow flow of information at the time,” von der Leyen said. “This will not happen again, because everybody will set up a system now. And our systems will be interoperable. They will cover new viruses, but also variants, so we will be able to detect them much quicker and act.”

Industry steps toward vaccine equity

Meanwhile, European, U.S. and global biopharma industry organizations have developed their own five-step plan to address global vaccine inequities. The organizations noted that by the end of the year, vaccine manufacturers expect to have produced a total of 11 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses – more than enough to vaccinate the world’s adult population.

“Critically, however, COVID-19 vaccines currently are not equally reaching all priority populations worldwide,” according to a statement released last week by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, Biotechnology Innovation Organization, European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, International Council of Biotechnology Associations, International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America and Vaccines Europe.

The groups urged manufacturers, governments and non-governmental organizations to “work together to take urgent steps to further address this inequity,” with immediate action focusing on responsible dose sharing and maximizing production without compromising quality or safety.

Other steps include: