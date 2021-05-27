There are now two FDA-backed monoclonal antibody COVID-19 treatments after the agency granted Glaxosmithkline plc (GSK) emergency use authorization (EUA) for single-dose sotrovimab to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and children as young as 12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an approved antibody treatment and both are administered by I.V. as opposed to intramuscularly, like a vaccine.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. collaborated on the program. Two Vir studies are expected to start in the second quarter of 2021 evaluating an intramuscular formulation of sotrovimab, also known as VIR-7831. The phase III COMET-TRAIL trial is for reducing hospitalization or death in high-risk adults with COVID-19 and COMET-STAR, also a phase III, is for determining if VIR-7831 can prevent symptomatic COVID-19 infection.

Regeneron’s REGEN-COV (casirivimab with imdevimab) antibody cocktail has an EUA for treating mild to moderate COVID-19 patients at a high risk of severe hospitalization or death and is potent in vitro against many variants in the U.S. Its infusion time is about 20 minutes. Phase III results released in March demonstrated it met primary and secondary endpoints as 70% (p=0.0024) and 71% (p<0.0001) of patients were at reduced risk of hospitalization or death, respectively, through day 29, compared to placebo.

Eli Lilly and Co.’s LY-3819253 (LY-CoV555, bamlanivimab) had an EUA but on April 16 the company asked the FDA to revoke the authorization as a monotherapy due to the emergence of variants. Three days later, the FDA granted the request.

The GSK-Vir treatment group consisted of those with a positive SARS-CoV-2 test and at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. The decision was based on data from an interim analysis of the phase III COMET-ICE study showing the treatment was 85% effective (p=0.002). The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial consisted of 583 non-hospitalized adults with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms and a positive SARS-CoV-2 test result. Roughly half of the patients received sotrovimab and the other half received a placebo within five days of onset of COVID-19 symptoms.

The study’s primary endpoint was COVID-19 progression, hospitalization for more than 24 hours for acute management of any illness or death from any cause through day 29. Hospitalization or death was found in 21 (7%) patients who received placebo compared to three (1%) patients who received sotrovimab.

H.C. Wainwright and Co. analyst Patrick Trucchio labeled the EUA “a positive” as it sets the stage for a global rollout and “robust” revenue generation in 2021 and beyond.

“We continue to view SARS-CoV-2 as becoming endemic in the human population, and with new variants emerging, and with incomplete vaccination coverage in developed markets along with continued spread in developing markets, a robust global market for COVID-19 antivirals is likely to develop,” Trucchio wrote May 27.

If the two phase III studies using intramuscular administration are successful, Trucchio added, they could “dramatically widen the availability of sotrovimab and place Vir and GSK at a strategic advantage compared to the major competitors.”

The FDA did not authorize sotrovimab for patients hospitalized or for those who require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19.

Also reaping benefit from the EUA is Xencor Inc., of Monrovia, Calif., for the nonexclusive licenses its granted to Vir for XmAb Fc technologies that included Xtend for enhancing the half-life of antibodies and reducing dosing frequency in the COVID-19 treatment. Xencor is set to receive royalties on net sales in the mid-single-digit percent range.

XmAb Fc domains increase binding affinity to the receptor FcRn inside lysosomes in endothelial cells lining the blood vessels. It is designed to rescue antibodies from degradation that gives the majority of proteins a short life once in circulation.

On May 21, the EMA issued a positive scientific opinion on sotrovimab for early COVID-19 treatment. The Committee for Human Medicinal Products’ opinion concerns the monoclonal antibody’s use for adolescents ages 12 and older weighing at least 40 kg (88 pounds), plus adults. All must risk progressing to severe COVID-19 and not require oxygen supplementation. The EMA started its rolling review of sotrovimab in early May and now EU governments can use the opinion to create their marketing authorization decisions.