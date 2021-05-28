HONG KONG – In the midst of a COVID-19 crisis, India has waived the need for “well-established” foreign vaccines to undergo local trials.

"The Central Government has proactively eased entry of vaccines approved by U.S. FDA, EMA, U.K.'s MHRA and Japan's PMDA, and WHO's Emergency Use Listing into India in April,” said Vinod Kumar Paul, a member of government think tank NITI Aayog. “These vaccines will not need to undergo prior bridging trials.

“The provision has now been further amended to waive off the trial requirement altogether for the well-established vaccines manufactured in other countries. No application of any foreign manufacturer for approval is pending with the drugs controller.”

That could open doors for vaccines by Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc.

“The Central Government has remained engaged continuously with all the major international vaccine manufacturers right from mid-2020. Multiple rounds of discussions have happened with Pfizer, J&J and Moderna. The government has offered all assistance to have them supply and/or manufacture their vaccines in India,” said Paul.

But, he pointed out, the delay may have been more to do with limited supplies.

“However, it is not that their vaccines are available in free supply,” he said. “We need to understand that buying vaccines internationally is not similar to buying ‘off the shelf’ items. Vaccines are in limited supply globally, and companies have their own priorities, game-plans and compulsions in allocating finite stocks.”

So far, India has been running its vaccination drive with the Astrazeneca plc vaccine produced in the country at the Serum Institute of India, along with Covaxin made by domestic firm Bharat Biotech Ltd. The country’s regulators also have given the go-ahead for Russia’s Sputnik V.

It seems likely that Pfizer will be the first of the global trio to come through with vaccines for the country.

“We are engaged with Pfizer because they have indicated availability of a certain … volume of vaccines in coming months, possibly starting in July," confirmed NITI Aayog’s Paul, in a press conference.

Previously, Pfizer’s CEO had hinted at discussions with India’s authorities being stalled.

“Pfizer is aware that access to vaccines is critical to ending this pandemic,” Albert Bourla, the company’s chairman and CEO, wrote in a LinkedIn post to Pfizer’s India employees just a few weeks ago. “Unfortunately, our vaccine is not registered in India although our application was submitted months ago. We are currently discussing with the Indian government an expedited approval pathway to make our Pfizer-Biontech vaccine available for use in the country,”

Pfizer had also requested for indemnity against the cost of compensation for side effects from its vaccines, which India’s authorities are now considering.

A step forward

Nonetheless, the cancellation of the bridging trial is hailed by some as a step forward.

“I think it is an important step, and the vaccine should be quickly incorporated into the Indian government's vaccination program,” Jerome Kim, managing director of the International Vaccine Institute (IVI), told BioWorld.

Kim pointed out that Pfizer’s vaccine has been used with high effectiveness around the world in diverse populations and ethnicities.

“Data from the U.K. suggests high efficacy against the Indian variant,” Kim noted. “If we were earlier in our experience, there might be a firmer basis for preliminary testing in India.”

But, he added, notably that is not an unusual situation.

“Japan's rollout has been delayed by their customary insistence on trials first in people of Japanese ethnicity, and IVI has seen similar situations in Africa with other vaccines,” said Kim.

However, the fast-tracked approval does not rule out the collection of data for study purposes, especially on new strains.

“Important information should be collected on safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine in India, and I hope that the use of the vaccine tracks the impact of the vaccine on severe disease, hospitalization, and death in the setting of the Indian COVID-19 variants B.1.617, B.1.617-2 and B.1.618,” said Kim.

“In a test tube/laboratory analysis, the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine induces protective immune responses that can ‘neutralize’ the Indian variants, and data in the U.K. support high effectiveness against the Indian variant among vaccinated people. I think that the real-world evidence from use of the vaccine in India will confirm this,” he added.

In its statement, NITI’s Aayog also confirmed that trials in children in India are going to begin soon.