Mcurex Therapeutics Inc. will work with Samyang Holdings Corp. to develop an mRNA vaccine for COVID-19, advancing its bid to become the first Korean company to do so.

Under a new agreement, Samyang will provide its drug delivery system, which is based on bioabsorbable polymer technology that protects nucleic acids such as mRNA that are susceptible to degradation by certain enzymes. In turn, Mcurex, the mRNA vaccines and therapeutics arm of South Korea’s Olix Pharmaceuticals Inc., will be responsible for developing the actual vaccine.

Sun Woo Hong, CEO, Mcurex

“Using Samyang’s DDS, and the bioabsorbable polymer technology in particular, we can develop an mRNA vaccine that enables therapeutics to be safely and effectively delivered into the human body,” Sun Woo Hong, CEO at Mcurex, told BioWorld.

It could be some time before a product enters the clinic. “It’s too early to say how we will timetable the vaccine’s development,” said Hong.

Four COVID-19 vaccines have been approved by South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) to date. The Astrazeneca plc candidate was the first to be approved in February 2021, followed by the Pfizer Inc.-Biontech SE candidate a month later. Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc. received approvals for their vaccines in April and May 2021, respectively.

Of the quartet, half are mRNA vaccines, including the Pfizer-Biontech and Moderna offerings. Additionally, none of the approved vaccines were developed in South Korea, leaving the race to become the first company to develop a vaccine and get it approved locally wide open.

South Korean companies have made more progress in developing other types of COVID-19 treatments. Celltrion Inc. won conditional marketing authorization from the MFDS for its anti-COVID-19 monoclonal antibody Regkirona (regdanvimab, also known as CT-P59) in February 2021.

With the authorization, Incheon, South Korea-based Celltrion became the first company to receive approval for a COVID-19 antibody treatment developed in South Korea. The company also released top-line phase III data that both the primary and key secondary endpoints of the study on June 15.

However, vaccination remains a key tool in South Korea’s fight against COVID-19. A total of 3.76 million South Koreans were fully vaccinated as of June 1, 2021, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, around 7.32% of South Korea’ s population of 51.3 million.

The emergence and spread of COVID-19 variants have also led to concerns about current vaccines’ efficacy against them. Recent data published by Public Health England said that the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine was seemingly more efficient at protecting against both symptomatic disease and hospitalization than the Astrazeneca candidate.

The Astrazeneca shot was 86% effective at protecting against hospitalization from the Alpha variant that originated in southwest England and 92% effective against the Delta variant discovered in India after two doses.

The Pfizer vaccine was 95% effective at protecting against hospitalization from the Alpha variant after two doses and 96% effective at reducing admissions from the Delta variant.

The Mcurex-Samyang partnership has already taken this into account. “The vaccine can also effectively target COVID-19 viral variants since their genetic information has already been disclosed,” said Hong.

A path to the new deal

Previous collaborations laid the foundations for this new agreement.

“We have been in contact with Samyang since we collaborated with them under the Olix name. Samyang was developing a mRNA DDS when Mcurex was founded, which is how the collaboration came about,” said Hong.

Mcurex also signed a second MOU with GC Pharma to develop mRNA vaccines and therapeutics for respiratory infections and other diseases more broadly. In this partnership it was GC Pharma who approached Mcurex first.

The duo will research and develop mRNA vaccines and treatments for respiratory infections and other diseases using Mcurex’s mRNA technology. GC Pharma will provide clinical development and manufacturing expertise and support.

Mcurex did not disclose the financial terms of either deal. “However, we expect that collaborating with Samyang and GC Pharma will open a door for local mRNA vaccines and therapeutics development to fulfill unmet needs in Korea and beyond,” said Hong.

Spun off in February 2021 by Olix, Mcurex is headed by Hong and Olix CEO Dong-ki Lee sits on the board of directors. The company will develop mRNA vaccines for diseases outside COVID-19, and is also aiming to complete a series A funding in 2021.

Olix entered an extensive research collaboration for its RNAi therapeutic OLX-104C in May 2021. The partnership with PCI Biotech Holding ASA will evaluate Fimanac, PCI Biotech’s delivery technology for nucleic acid-based therapies, in reducing off-target effects while treating androgenic alopecia.