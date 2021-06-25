Sometimes, scientific progress comes from conceptual insights that arrive in a flash. Chemist August Kekule, for example, credited his discovery of the structure of benzene to a dream of a snake biting its own tail.

More often, however, such progress arrives in a decidedly less glamorous, though no less important, manner – through the development of new technologies in what can be a very slow iterative cycle of getting a new method to work.

Such work got a spotlight at the International Society for Stem Cell Research virtual annual meeting 2021, one of the daily plenaries to "Emerging Technologies / Enabling Technologies."

At the plenary, Ruwanthi "Ru" Gunawardane, executive director of the Allen Institute for Cell Science, described the institute's efforts to create "a google map of the cell" by using live 3D imaging to study cell organization.

The philosophy is that "one cannot just assume, based on gene expression, what the single cell might be doing," Gunawardane said. "We believe in at least two measures taken in the same cell."

Getting such a second measure begins with deriving iPSCs from a healthy donor, and using CRISPR to fluorescently tag proteins that are associated with key structures in the cell to allow live imaging.

Focusing on structures such as microtubules, mitochondria, or the nuclear envelope instead of all genes and proteins, Gunawardane said, "allows us to reduce the complexity of biology and also have a very much more tractable system to study."

And "because it is endogenous tagging and not overexpression, it is very very clean," visualizing those processes that occur under physiological conditions.

The team has, at this point, developed about 50 isogenic cell lines. Between them, they offer tags for most of the major structures and organelles of the cell, and allow researchers to study "anything that is tractable in stem cells," Gunawardane said.

Gunawardane urged her listeners to think about which of their own projects could benefit from the Allen Institute's cell collection. "All these cells are available, the plasmids are available, if you want to make your own line," she said, "We also have a CRISPRi if you want to do any inhibition study." Methods are both published and available at the institute's website.

The long-term goal is to "build better definitions of cell states and cell types by looking inside that cells," she added. "Down the road, [we will be able to] look at a cell through imaging, at some few features and tell where the cell came from and where it's going."

"We believe this is important to truly understand what's normal and what's not." The iPSCs can also be differentiated into mature cell types, which allows the same comparisons between gene expression and structural development.

In the June 16, 2021, issue of Cell Systems, Gunawardane and her colleagues described performing both imaging and gene expression studies on more than 30,000 iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes to look at the relationship between cellular organization, as measured by imaging, and gene expression patterns in individual cells.

The take-home message: there isn't much of one.

In their experiments, the Allen Institute team used their tagging process to image sarcomeres, the functional building blocks of striated muscle. Sarcomere development and organization is a core developmental process in cardiomyocytes, as it is what allows them to contract, and the heart to beat.

For each individual cell, the team compared its developmental stage according to its sarcomere organization to its developmental stage as assessed by the expression patterns of early and late genes.

They found that "even though you can see trends at the population level... if you look at any given cell, you cannot predict gene expression from structural organization, or vice versa," said Gunawardane.

In an accompanying editorial, Cell Systems editor-in-chief Quincey Justman described the data as showing "a punk-rock cacophony" in the disparate distributions.

"There are clear relationships between the expression of sarcomere-resident myosins and the organization of sarcomeres themselves... many degrees of cellular organization can be supported by one gene expression level; many gene expression levels can result in the same degree of cellular organization," Justman wrote. "And although each single distribution of cellular organization scores looks well-behaved, when one compares a handful of biologically related genes, it is not clear that their distributions are following the same rules."

More broadly, the findings are an illustration of the possibilities of the method, Gunawardane said. "This kind of live imaging allows us to really re-learn fundamental aspects of cell biology which we may know about, but... observe things we never realized before."