An exome sequencing study of more than 600,000 individuals of European and mixed American ancestry has identified more than a dozen genes, including five brain-expressed G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), that were associated with body mass index (BMI).

Individuals with only one functional copy of one receptor, called GPR-75, were an average of 12 pounds lighter than the general population, and less than half as likely to have a BMI of over 30.

Researchers at the Regeneron Genetics Center and collaborating academic institutions reported their results in the July 2, 2021, issue of Science.

In an accompanying editorial, researchers at the Wellcome-MRC Institute of Metabolic Science noted that beyond the specific identification of GPR-75 and its companions, "the principles of discovery exemplified in the study... go beyond that of body weight control and obesity. The exome sequencing approach at scale increases our ability to reach deep into the rare allele frequency spectrum for functionally compromised alleles. It bypasses the twin headaches of GWAS: the identification of the causative gene and the determination of direction of causality. In continuous traits such as adiposity or blood pressure, it also allows the detection of protective alleles."

Corresponding author Luca Lotta, executive director and head, cardiovascular, metabolic and skeletal human genetics at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Regeneron Genetics Center, explained the choice to sequence exomes rather than whole genomes.

While whole-genome sequencing has become fast and cheap enough for routine large-scale use, the goal for the Center is to find genetic variation that is "therapeutically actionable or at least clinically relevant," he told BioWorld Science. And for that purpose, "we feel that the protein-coding region of the genome is more easily interpretable [and] can lead to a more rapid translation of the genetic finding."

The Center, which has more than 100 employees as well as more than 100 collaborations, then relates exome sequencing results with electronic health records and other health traits.

"The goal is to identify how genetic variations shape risk for disease," Lotta said.

The work now published in Science focused on BMI. Body weight has a strong genetic determinant, and the team wanted to understand "how genetic variance influences that interindividual variability in body weight," Lotta said.

The use of BMI as a proxy for health is meeting with increased skepticism, and Lotta acknowledged that it is "an imperfect measure," which is widely used in part because it is easy to measure.

Lotta noted that the team has run "much more sophisticated analyses" to show that the variants they identified are associated specifically with body fat, which is more strongly linked to health than BMI, which is also high in muscular individuals.

As is unfortunately typical in genome research, Caucasian-ancestry individuals were overrepresented in the study, though there was a large cohort of roughly 100,000 individuals of Latin American ancestry individuals as well as smaller East Asian, South Asian cohorts. Lotta said, that the association between GPR-75 mutations and body weight were observed in all cohorts, so "we believe it is a generalizable association."

Lotta and his colleagues are currently using in vitro and in vivo models to understand the biology of the new variations in greater depth. Several of the genes are highly expressed in the hypothalamus, a brain region responsible for both energy homeostasis and appetite.

More generally, Lotta said, "our interest is to apply the same approach... to health-related traits more generally in the metabolic field and even beyond that."