The Biden administration’s plan to roll out COVID-19 boosters by Sept. 20 may have just collided with the reality of the FDA approval process.

Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Research and Evaluation, announced Sept. 1 that the agency will convene its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee in a virtual meeting Sept. 17 to discuss COVID-19 boosters in general and, more specifically, Pfizer Inc.-Biontech SE’s application for a third dose of its mRNA vaccine, Comirnaty, in people 16 and older.

"A transparent, thorough and objective review of the data by the FDA is critical so that the medical community and the public continue to have confidence in the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines,” Marks said. “The FDA will review the supplemental application as expeditiously as possible, while still doing so in a thorough and science-based manner."

Approval of the booster could come swiftly. In December, the FDA granted emergency use authorization (EUA) of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine just one day after the adcom voted 17-4, with one abstention, to recommend the EUA.

If the FDA approves the booster, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will need to weigh in. As of Sept. 1, no ACIP meeting had been scheduled.

Even though the White House COVID-19 Response Team has insisted that the rollout of its booster plan was dependent on the FDA evaluation of the data, it has been met with pushback for being premature since the review had not been completed. Marks reiterated the FDA’s role when he announced the adcom, saying a key part of the administration’s plan was the FDA completing an independent evaluation and determination of the safety and effectiveness of additional vaccine doses.

Whether adcoms will be convened to consider the data for boosters of other COVID-19 vaccines will depend on if the applications raise unique questions, Marks added.