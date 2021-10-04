The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded today to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian "for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch."

Julius, who is a professor of physiology at the University of California at San Francisco, identified TRPV1 as the receptor for capsaicin, an ingredient in chili peppers, and showed that TRPV1 was also directly responsive to temperatures above 110 degrees Fahrenheit. In further work, Julius and his colleagues identified a series of channels whose actions combine to sense temperature range.

Patapoutian, a professor of neuroscience at The Scripps Research Institute, has also done work on temperature-sensitive channels, including the identification of the TRPM8 channel that is responsive to menthol. The Nobel Committee's award, though, was for the identification of the Piezo1 and Piezo2 receptors, which sense mechanical stimuli.

With the exception of taste, the 2021 award completes the set as far as the Nobel Committee and the five senses are concerned. In 1962, Georg von Bekesy won "for his discoveries of the physical mechanism of stimulation within the cochlea," aka auditory transduction. David Hubel and Torsten Wiesel shared half the prize "for their discoveries concerning information processing in the visual system" in 1981, while Richard Axel and Linda Buck were honored "for their discoveries of odorant receptors and the organization of the olfactory system" in 2004. And Julius' and Patapoutian's work has identified receptors that respond to the active compounds in wasabi and other mustards as well as menthol and capsaicin.

While sensory system research is often on the basic side of the basic/translational divide, TRPV1 is the target of numerous analgesic medications. The Piezo receptors, meanwhile, have a role in osteoarthritis-related inflammation. So far, those have not led to approved therapeutics, in part because the TRPV1 receptor is also involved in thermoregulation and the response to fever, leading to problematic side effects in clinical trials.

The translational and basic importance of the findings notwithstanding, in the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, it would have been an obvious choice to honor mRNA vaccines, as the Lasker Foundation did last week. The 2021 Lasker-DeBakey Clinical Medical Research Award went to Katalin Kariko, now at BioNTech, and Drew Weissman of the University of Pennsylvania for their joint work on modified RNA vaccines, which would become the basis for the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines against COVID-19.

At the Q&A session following the announcement of Julius' and Patapoutian's win, several reporters asked whether work that prepared the ground for COVID vaccines had been considered for this year's prize. Thomas Perlmann, Secretary-General for the Nobel Assembly and Nobel Committee, citing confidentiality, was vague in his responses to those questions.

Picking the finding with the greatest public health relevance is "not really how we work. We perform our work based on nominations," he said. "Of course, big breakthroughs in medicine, they usually reach us. I'm not able to say more than that in this particular case."