Stimulating the innate immune system with a defective viral genome (DVG)-based strategy provided broad-spectrum protection against RNA viral infections, including SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory diseases in animal models, according to a U.S.-led international collaborative study reported in the November 17, 2021, edition of Cell.

"As far as I know, this is the first study to demonstrate that the new DVG-based strategy provides broad-spectrum protection against SARS-CoV-2, and other RNA viruses," said study leader Raul Andino, professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of California, San Francisco.

RNA viruses pose an ongoing global health threat, as witnessed most urgently by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the development of effective SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, the virus continues to circulate worldwide.

And while several antivirals and monoclonal antibodies are available, the RNA virus' high mutation rate will likely give rise to resistant strains. With the emergence of the Omicron strain, researchers are racing to see whether this scenario is already unfolding.

Novel therapeutics with a low drug resistance risk are therefore essential to combat COVID-19 and future epidemics, as well as constant companions like the flu. But developing broad-spectrum antiviral strategies has remained challenging.

One attractive such strategy would be to harness the host's effective antiviral defenses that prevent or attenuate infections, including SARS-CoV-2, most cases of which are asymptomatic.

However, harnessing these responses is difficult, mainly for reasons related to innate immunity, which has evolved mechanisms to prevent both infection and damage to the host.

Therefore, the challenge is to harness beneficial innate immune responses, without triggering deleterious side effects.

Intriguingly, early epidemiological studies found that individuals who received the attenuated Sabin poliovirus (PV) vaccine had a significantly reduced incidence of influenza and accelerated healing of genital herpes lesions, while those receiving the inactivated Salk PV vaccine did not.

These observations indicate that the host's innate antiviral responses could be safely stimulated by a nonpathogenic virus or virus-like entities, such as DVGs.

DVGs

RNA viruses naturally generate genome deletions with varying viability, with these DVGs being maintained by coinfection with the parental virus. However, lacking key viral genome portions, DVGs cannot reproduce or cause disease.

Rather, DVGs attenuate replication of their parental virus via viral interference, suggesting DVGs may modulate the disease course, although the mechanisms and therapeutic potential of viral interference are poorly understood.

This was investigated in the new Cell study, in which the authors reported bioengineering a PV-derived DVG, enteroviral therapeutic interfering particle 1 (eTIP1) infectious particles, which were deliverable by lipid nanoparticles.

Deliverability of eTIP1 via lipid nanoparticles "ensures we are not restricted by preexisting immunity to poliovirus capsid proteins," Andino told BioWorld Science.

The eTIP1 infectious particles prevented the replication of respiratory RNA viruses, including rhinovirus, influenza virus and SARS-CoV-2 in cell and animal models.

The DVG blocked viral replication by inducing an antiviral state in the respiratory tract.

"The DVG blocks replication of different respiratory viruses by inducing a rapid and well-controlled innate immunity locally in the respiratory tract," said Andino. "When we treated animals that were defective in the interferon pathway, eTIP1 was... no longer protective."

Further investigation revealed that eTIP1 could be used as prophylaxis to protect mice administered intranasally pre- or postexposure to pathogenic viruses.

Indeed, the eTIP1 infectious particles were shown to be protective even when given 24-48 hours after infection with SARS-CoV-2, PV and influenza virus.

This prolonged protective immunity has significant management implications, particularly with regard to SARS-CoV-2, noted Andino.

"Given that the protective immunity lasts for approximately 48 hours, eTIP1 could be used in cases where there is an increased risk of SARS-CoV-2 transmission, such as in healthcare workers, those exposed to transmission hot spots, etc."

Importantly, eTIP1 was shown to significantly reduce the viral load and to enable the generation of neutralizing antibodies against challenging viruses.

"Depending on the virus and under various conditions, eTIP1 reduced pathogenic virus replication between 100 and 1,000,000 times, with neutralizing antibodies being assessed using the plaque reducing neutralizing test," said Andino.

This enhanced antibody response was shown to provide long-term protection from reinfection, lasting weeks after the initial intervention.

Collectively, these findings suggest that the novel DVG-based strategy could lead to a broad-spectrum strategy to prevent respiratory viral infections.

Looking ahead, said Andino, while no safety concerns were observed in these mice, "it would obviously be important to test if this approach is safe in humans."

Regarding whether such animal findings might translate into humans, "because we use a human PV it is expected that similar response would also be obtained in humans," he said.

However, it is difficult to say when the eTIP1 infectious particles might enter clinical trials.

"COVID-19 has changed the time to develop antiviral interventions; it could be as soon as 6 months to a year, but it could also take much longer," said Andino.

Meanwhile, "we will be working toward an improved understanding of eTIP1's mechanism of protection, in order to be able to improve the treatment."

"This is an exciting new avenue for antiviral therapy and it is particularly promising that giving mice eTIP1 within 1-2 days postexposure to virus was shown to be protective," commented immunologist Kim Good-Jacobson, an associate professor in the Biomedicine Discovery Institute at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, who was not involved in the work.

"However, the success of translation to human diseases may depend on how quickly the treatment can be given, with the time between exposure and development of symptoms being highly dependent on the pathogen at hand," she said.

"Ensuring that the induction of type I interferon responses is appropriately regulated will also be critical since, while type I interferon is an important immune defense mechanism, sustained production can lead to immunopathology."