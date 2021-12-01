VBI Vaccines Inc. won FDA clearance for Prehevbrio, a vaccine to block hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection caused by all known subtypes in adults ages 18 and older. Prehevbrio contains the S, pre-S2 and pre-S1 HBV surface antigens.

The approval, VBI’s first, comes after November’s unanimous vote by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommending all adults ages 19 to 59 get vaccinated for HBV. Backing Prehevbrio were results from two phase III studies, called Protect and Constant, data from which were published, respectively, in The Lancet Infectious Diseases in May 2021 and The Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open in October 2021. Both experiments compared Prehevbrio to London-based Glaxosmithkline plc’s Engerix-B, a single-antigen HBV vaccine. Data from Protect showed that Prehevbrio elicited higher rates of seroprotection in all subjects ages 18 and older (91.4% vs. 76.5%), including in adults ages 45 and older (89.4% vs. 73.1%).

An integrated safety analysis of both studies turned up good tolerability with no unexpected reactogenicity. In all age groups, the most common adverse events were injection site pain and tenderness, myalgia and fatigue – all resolved without intervention in one or two days. Pricing will be disclosed when the product is available in the first quarter of next year, said VBI, which has been partnered with Syneos Health Inc., of Morrisville, N.C., for two years to prepare for Prehevbrio’s marketing push. VBI CEO Jeff Baxter said that, so far, the relationship is based on fees for services, but “that may change as we launch the product. Economically, this is a very efficient relationship for our shareholders,” he added during a conference call with investors.

VBI continues to support the EMA’s ongoing review of the product, and the company expects to finish regulatory submissions to the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and to Health Canada next year. Meanwhile, VBI aims to share, also in the first quarter of 2022, the first phase Ib data with its COVID-19 single-dose booster for immunized adults. The second half of next year should yield top-line interim data expected from the phase II combination study of VBI-2601 (BRII-179) and BRII-835 (VIR-2218), Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s investigational HBV-targeting siRNA compound. The study is being conducted by partner Brii Biosciences Inc.

In glioblastoma (GBM), VBI is about to enter the next phase of development with phase II-stage VBI-1901 in primary and recurrent GBM patients. The immunotherapeutic candidate was developed using VBI’s enveloped virus-like particle technology to target two cytomegalovirus antigens, gB and pp65. VBI had $137.5 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter.

Shares of the Cambridge, Mass.-based firm (NASDAQ:VBIV) were trading at $3.20, up 15 cents.