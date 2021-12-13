Orca Bio Inc. reported at the American Society of Hematology that cancer patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) who received its Orca-T cell therapy product achieved higher rates of survival without experiencing either relapse or chronic graft-vs.-host (GvHD) disease than those who received a conventional graft.

According to pooled data from a phase II study at Stanford University (n=29; NCT01660607) and a phase Ib U.S. multicenter study (n=80; NCT04013685), 74% of those who received Orca-T remained free of GvHD and relapse after one year of follow-up, as compared with just 34% of those who received standard of care (SoC) (n=95).

The rate of non-relapse mortality was 13% for those on SoC as compared with 6% for those on Orca-T across the two studies. One-year overall survival rates were 90% and 78% for the Orca-T and SoC recipients, respectively. Chronic GvHD-free survival rates were 87% and 45% for the Orca-T and SoC recipients, respectively.

Neither study had a control arm – the external control group comprised a cohort of propensity-matched patients undergoing allogeneic HSCT at Stanford. The Stanford data are more mature. Median follow-up in this study was 617 days (range: 148 to 1809 days), whereas in the U.S. multicenter study, it was 209 days (range: 27 to 704 days). All patients received grafts that were human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-matched, from either siblings or unrelated donors.

Orca-T also outperformed SoC on several other measures. Twenty percent of those on SoC developed grade 3 or higher acute GvHD, as compared with 3% of those on the Stanford study and 5% of those on the multicenter study. Forty-three percent of those on SoC developed moderate to severe chronic GvHD, as compared with 3% of those on the Stanford study and 5% of those on the multicenter study.

Relapse rates, meanwhile, were roughly equivalent. For those on SoC, the relapse rate was 19%, as compared with 18% of those on the Stanford study and 15% of patients on the multicenter study. The relapse rate for 32 patients who received a conditioning regimen comprising thiotepa, busulfan and fludarabine was zero. Median follow-up in that cohort was 172 days, but it includes seven patients with more than one year of follow-up.

Median time to neutrophil engraftment was 13 days for those who received Orca-T as compared with 14 days for those in the SoC cohort; median time to platelet engraftment was 15 days for those who received Orca-T as compared with 17 days for those who received SoC.

Only one patient who received Orca-T experienced graft failure. The patient, who had Philadelphia-chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia, attained rapid autologous recovery after conditioning with cyclophosphamide and total body irradiation. A second patient experienced poor graft function, which required an additional boost of CD34+ hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells. The patient remains free of disease after more than 400 days post-transplant.

High levels of donor chimerism 100 days after transplant further confirmed successful engraftment. In 80% of Orca-T recipients, more than 90% of their CD3 T-cell population were derived from the graft; 100% of the Orca-T recipients had more than 90% of donor-derived CD19 B-cells; and 98% of recipients had more than 90% of donor-derived CD56 natural killer cells.

The patients on the studies had a variety of malignancies, including various forms of leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome, myelofibrosis, non-Hodgkin lymphoma and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Designer immune system

Orca-T represents a second coming for graft engineering in allogeneic HSCT. Its twin goals are to preserve the immune effector functions of the transplanted graft while avoiding the immune toxicities that can accompany the procedure. “Fundamentally what we’re trying to do is to build a designer immune system,” Ivan Dimov, CEO and co-founder of Orca Bio, told BioWorld.

Orca Bio does so through a precision manufacturing system that enables it to produce T-cell therapies with tightly defined populations. “Very few build their cell therapies with single-cell precision,” Dimov said. The company currently employs fluorescent antibody labeling to extract the 1% of cells that provide a therapeutic benefit, while eliminating effector cells that do not contribute to the desired therapeutic effect – and which may create unwanted toxicities. It is also working on a new ultrarapid system that relies on laser technology to identify and extract a cell of interest from a chip-based array.

Orca-T is administered in a two-step regimen. After myeloablative conditioning, to eliminate their endogenous hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs), patients initially receive donor-matched regulatory T cells and CD34+ HSPCs only. Two days later, they receive conventional effector T cells, but these are now encountering an immune-regulated environment, Dimov said. And it’s all done without concomitant or prior immunosuppressive therapy. “It’s a big contrast to standard bone marrow transplant,” he said. Tacrolimus is administered three days after the first infusion of Orca-T, whereas in the SoC regimen, the same agent is administered a day prior to cell transfer – and that is then followed by methotrexate prophylaxis on multiple occasions post-infusion.

The procedure is performed within the 72-hour window required to ensure viability of the graft. “When we designed this system we wanted it to fit into existing medical workflows,” Dimov said. He positioned it as a complement to rather than a competitor of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies. “They’ve had challenges in the leukemia space,” he said. Although many patients achieve a complete response, relapse rates vary from 14% to 75%, according to one recent review.

Allogeneic HSCT has generally been positioned as a last resort, because of the high risk of death and chronic GvHD, which, in severe cases, is highly debilitating and significantly impairs patients’ quality of life, while imposing large care costs. Dimov said he envisions using CAR T therapy to debulk the tumor load and get patients to remission, after which Orca-T could provide a long-term cure.

The company now aims to move Orca-T into a randomized pivotal phase III trial as quickly as possible. Orca Bio is developing an industrial product to supplant a general BMT process that can vary from center to center. BMT protocols were never subject to formal FDA review in the way that modern cell therapies are now. “They were grandfathered in,” Dimov said. At present, it is manufacturing at a single site in California. It plans to open a small number of additional centers to give it U.S.-wide coverage. The company has raised about $300 million in equity financing to date and remains well capitalized, Dimov said. It is also well connected. Its board includes former Novartis CEO Joe Jimenez, Stanford’s Irv Weissman, who pioneered the study of blood-forming stem cells, and former NCI chief Richard Klausner.