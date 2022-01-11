Clinicians at the University of Maryland have transplanted a heart from a genetically modified pig bred by Revivicor Inc., a subsidiary of United Therapeutics Corp., into a patient with end-stage heart failure.

In a statement from the University of Maryland School of Medicine, the clinicians claimed their intervention, which was performed under a compassionate use authorization from the FDA, was a “historic first successful transplant.”

Given that the surgery occurred four days ago, others are suggesting a bit more of a wait-and-see attitude.

“We know that [heart transplantation] works – I would have been very disappointed if it had not worked,” Bruno Reichart told BioWorld.

Bartley Griffith, the surgeon who led the transplant team, “is a very experienced transplant surgeon… He can do that, and he did it,” he said. “That’s not a problem.”

The real test is how long the heart will last, and how the patient will do.

“I would call it a first success if the patient is alive and well – and ‘well’ is very important here -- after a month,” Reichart said.

Reichart, a professor emeritus at the Ludwig-Maximilian-University of Munich, is a transplant pioneer, having performed Germany’s first successful heart transplant in 1981.

In 2018, Reichart and his colleagues greatly improved the functionality of xenotransplanted pig hearts in baboons by using animals that had been genetically edited. In one experimental group, four out of five animals lived for at least three months, and two lived for six months after transplantation.

According to the U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA), there are currently more than 100,000 individuals on the national transplant waiting list, including several thousand that are waiting for a heart.

Xenotransplantation is one possible answer to the shortage of donor organs, and the first solid organ xenotransplants, of skin and corneas, took place in the 19th Century. Blood xenotransfusion was attempted in the 17th century.

The first kidney, heart, and liver xenotransplantations were performed in the 1960s, but survival even on the order of months was the exception rather than the rule, and the method did not progress to the extent that allotransplantation from deceased or living donors did.

The most pressing issue has been transplant rejection. Even mouse antibodies can be recognized as foreign by the human immune system; an entire organ is, to say the least, conspicuous.

Another issue is that pig hearts can continue to grow after transplantation, and this overgrowth can lead to heart failure.

Finally, differences in blood pressure between species means that there is a clotting risk after transplantation.

The pig used by the Maryland team had 10 genetic alterations to forestall these complications.