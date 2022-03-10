Major histocompatibility complex (MHC) class II molecules aberrantly induced by viral infection or inflammation, have been shown for the first time to form self-antigen/MHC class II complexes that initiate autoantibody production, according to a Japanese study published in the March 4, 2022, edition of Science Advances.

"We have previously shown that some autoantibodies produced, for example, in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) ... bind to the MHC class II complex, but it was unclear whether the complex was involved in the initiation of autoantibody production," study leader Hisashi Arase told BioWorld Science.

"Here, we have demonstrated for the first time that self-antigen/MHC class II complexes initiate autoantibody production," said the professor in the WPI Immunology Frontier Research Center at Osaka University.

"The HLA class II gene is the most strongly associated gene with the risk for autoimmune diseases, but because HLA class II's basic function is presenting peptide antigens to T cells, HLA class II-associated autoimmune diseases have been considered to be initiated by an abnormal T-cell response," said Arase.

"However, here we have shown that self-proteins complexed with HLA class II molecules have different antigenicity and initiate autoimmunity, suggesting the complex stimulates auto-reactive B cells directly to initiate an autoimmune response."

Although the pathophysiological function of such self-antigen/MHC class II complexes in vivo has remained unclear, they could have important implications for the management of autoimmune diseases, such as Grave's disease (GD).

Grave's disease

GD is a common organ-specific autoimmune disease, the primary symptoms of which are hyperthyroidism and goiter, with almost a half of patients reporting symptoms of Graves' ophthalmopathy.

Thyroid-stimulating hormone receptor (TSHR) is a major thyroid self-antigen, and autoantibodies against TSHR are widely held to cause hyperthyroidism.

Autoantibodies that bind to specific epitopes on the TSHR mimic thyroid-stimulating hormone and induce secretion of excessive amounts of thyroid hormone from thyroid cells.

MHC class II molecules, known as human leukocyte antigen (HLA) in humans, play a central role in the immune response by presenting peptide antigens to helper T cells.

Although expression of HLA class II molecules is normally restricted to macrophages, B cells and dendritic cells, aberrant HLA class II expression has been seen in thyroid follicular cells in patients with GD.

However, the mechanisms underlying autoantibody production in GD patients have remained unclear, as have those for the association of specific HLA class II alleles and risk of GD.

Recently, MHC class II molecules have been found to be involved in transport of cellular misfolded proteins to the cell surface without processing them into peptides.

Self-antigens in complex with MHC class II molecules of autoimmune disease risk alleles show antigenic properties different from those of normal antigens and are major autoantibody targets in several autoimmune diseases.

Autoantibody binding to self-antigens complexed with MHC class II molecules is associated with the risk of RA, suggesting self-antigens complexed with MHC class II molecules are involved in autoimmune disease etiology.

However, the pathophysiological function of self-antigen/MHC class II complexes in vivo remains unclear.

In their new Science Advances study, Arase and colleagues investigated the function of TSHR complexed with MHC class II molecules in recognition by GD autoantibodies ex vivo and in the induction of anti-TSHR autoantibodies in vivo.

They found that autoantibodies in patients with GD preferentially recognize TSHR complexed with MHC class II molecules of GD risk alleles, suggesting that aberrant TSHR transported by MHC class II molecules is the target of autoantibodies produced in GD.

To demonstrate this, "we first analyzed cells transfected with TSHR alone or those transfected with TSHR and HLA class II with various alleles including GD risk and resistant alleles," said Arase. "We then analyzed autoantibody binding to the transfectants and found that autoantibodies preferentially recognize TSHR complexed with MHC class II with GD-risk allele."

Interestingly, laboratory mice injected with cells expressing mouse TSHR complexed with MHC class II molecules, but not TSHR alone, were found to produce anti-TSHR autoantibodies.

"These experiments indicate that self-antigens bound to MHC class II molecules induce an immune response to self-antigens, whereas normal antigens do not induce an immune response," explained Arase.

These findings suggest that aberrant self-antigens transported by MHC class II molecules exhibit antigenic properties that differ from normal self-antigens and abrogate self-tolerance, providing a novel mechanism for autoimmunity.

The study findings also have important implications for the discovery and development of new drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, said Arase.

"Our data indicate that controlling aberrant MHC class II expression would represent a good target for drug development for autoimmune diseases, because most autoimmune diseased tissues aberrantly express MHC class II molecules," he said.

"A new drug that blocked interferon-gamma-induced MHC class II expression but did not affect constitutive MHC class II expression on dendritic cells or B cells, would be a promising drug candidate."

On his group's future research plans, said Arase, "currently, we do not know the exact factors that induce aberrant MHC class II expression in autoimmune diseased tissues, with the identification of factors such as viral infections that induce aberrant MHC class II expression being important in further studies."