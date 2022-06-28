Armed with compelling phase IIb data and with two phase III trials underway, Newamsterdam Pharma BV has sealed a European commercialization deal worth more than €1 billion (US$1.6 billion) with Menarini Group for its cholesterol lowering drug, obicetrapib.

Of that headline figure, Newamsterdam is to receive €115 million up front and €27.5 million in R&D funding, with the balance of up to €863 million to come in milestones. In addition, Florence, Italy-based Menarini will pay double-digit royalties from the teens to mid-20s on net sales of the once daily oral cholesterol ester transferase protein (CETP) inhibitor.

Under the agreement, Newamsterdam retains all rights outside Europe, plus rights to develop the drug in other potential applications, including Alzheimer’s disease in which the Naarden, Netherlands-based company currently is running a phase IIa proof-of-concept trial.

In January, Newamsterdam announced the first patients had been dosed in the Broadway phase III trial of obicetrapib, while the Prevail phase III began recruitment in March. A third phase III study is due to start in July.

The Broadway trial is seeking to repeat the results of the phase IIb study, which demonstrated high-risk patients are more likely to achieve LDL-c target goals with obicetrapib as an adjunct to standard of care, while Prevail is evaluating whether the drug lowers the risk of adverse cardiovascular outcomes, including heart attack and stroke, in patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease whose LDL-c level is not adequately controlled with statins.

By running these two studies in parallel, Newamsterdam expects to have the outcomes data in hand just two years after the results of the Broadway lipid-lowering trial are known. It is planned to seek marketing approval on the basis of the Broadway trial and then look to expand the label if justified by the Prevail results.

“As we advance obicetrapib through late-stage clinical development, we believe now is the right time to begin laying groundwork for our global product launch,” said Michael Davidson, CEO of Newamsterdam.

Menarini’s cardiology portfolio currently includes 18 products. The company has “the greatest share of voice among cardiologists, internists and general practitioners across major European markets, as well as strong relationships with key opinion leaders,” Davidson said. “We believe they are the right partner to accelerate efforts to maximize the delivery of obicetrapib.”

In the most recent data published by Newamsterdam, a post hoc analysis of the phase IIb study of obicetrapib as an adjunct to high-intensity statin therapy showed that 82.5% patients treated with 10 mg per day of obicetrapib achieved the LDL-c target of <70mg/dL compared to 20% of patients who received a placebo. And while only 5% of patients on placebo reached <55mg/dL, 60% of those who received obicetrapib did so.

Two thirds of patients at high risk for cardiovascular disease, more than 100 million people globally, do not reach target LDL-c levels on statin therapy. The full results from the phase IIb, published in November 2021, showed that when 10mg/day of obicetrapib was added to statin therapy, there was a median reduction of LDL-c level of 51% from baseline, while those on placebo had a 7% reduction vs. baseline, making the case for the CETP inhibitor as an adjunct therapy in this high-risk group.

Indifferent data for competitor products

Newamsterdam was formed in 2020 when the venture capital firm Forbion reacquired Dezima Pharma BV five years after selling it to Amgen Inc. for $300 million in September 2015. After injecting $23.7 million in seed funding, Forbion co-lead a $196 million series A round with Morningside Ventures and Ascendant Biocapital that closed in January 2021.

The agreement with Menarini is expected to substantially fund obicetrapib’s development through to the planned phase III readouts.

Amgen had made no headway in the clinical development program before axing obicetrapib in October 2017, just after Merck & Co. Inc. published positive, but indifferent data for its CETP inhibitor, anacetrapib. In an outcomes study involving 30,000 patients there was a relative risk reduction of only 9%.

Other CETP casualties include Eli Lilly and Co.’s evacetrapib and Pfizer Inc.’s torcetrapib.

Lina Gugucheva, chief business officer of Newamsterdam said all prior CETP programs had compound-specific issues that obicetrapib was designed to avoid. In studies to date, obicetrapib has been well tolerated and it has not shown any of the safety issues of previous CETP inhibitors. Based on the surrogate endpoints of the phase IIb study, obicetrapib was more effective at lowering LDL-c at a 5mg dose than a 100 mg dose of anacetrapib.

CETP is involved in cholesterol transport, being responsible for catalyzing the transfer of cholesterol molecules from high density lipoprotein particles to the low-density lipoprotein particles that contribute to the development of atherosclerosis.

Gugucheva told BioWorld obicetrapib could steal a march on PCSK9 inhibitors that are positioned as successors to statins.

“Those are injectable therapies, and we think part of the reason patients with high cholesterol aren’t reaching their goal, despite the availability of these PCSK9 therapies is because they’re quite expensive and they’re injectables,” Gugucheva said. “We believe patients are waiting for an oral option, which is what obicetrapib would be if approved.”