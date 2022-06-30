Researchers at the Institute for Cancer Research have demonstrated that in pancreatic tumors, the balance between a more aggressive mesenchymal and a less aggressive epithelial state is constantly in flux, depending on an interplay of different regulatory proteins.

"The way that the tumor looks is not set in stone," Axel Behrens told BioWorld Science.

Behrens is leader of the Cancer Stem Cell Team at The Institute of Cancer Research, and the senior author of the paper describing the findings, which was published on June 29, 2022, in Nature.

Tumors have some similarities to an organ, Behrens explained. "A tumor consists of many different cell types – this is a bit like a normal organ, [where] different cells do different things."

That cellular composition is expected to be largely unchanging. "We view our body, and the cells in our body, as something stable," he said. "Cells have their identity, and we presume that they will stay in their identity."

An exception is development, where cell identity is still being formed. And the see-saw that Behrens and his colleagues identified in pancreatic tumors is between two developmental proteins, GREM1 and bone morphogenetic protein (BMP).

Turing tumors

Because levels of GREM1 and BMP change in interplay with each other in what's called a self-inhibitory feedback loop, the identity of the tumor can be "very fluid," Behrens said. "You can take just one protein away, and the way the tumor looks completely changes within a week," at least in animal models and tumor organoids.

Alan Turing, codebreaker and developmental biologist

The mathematics of self-inhibitor feedback loops were first described by Alan Turing. Turing is best known to the public for his work on computation, in the form of Turing machines, and his role in breaking the Axis powers' Enigma code during World War II. But his work on pattern generation also broke new ground in biology.

"In 1952, he wrote a paper where he just based on mathematical considerations suggested a mechanism that can create cellular diversity from a zero ground state," Behrens said. "It's almost like the complexity emanates from itself."

Behrens said that the work his team has published in Nature is also an example of how basic research, and multidisciplinary research, "can guide you into completely new ways of treating disease."

Currently, pancreatic tumors are classified as classical epithelial (E) or quasi-mesenchymal (QM). E tumors are more responsive to chemotherapy, and less likely to metastasize.

In their experiments, the investigators compared pancreatic cancer cells with epithelial-like and QM characteristics.

They showed that whether a cell was more epithelial-like or more mesenchymal depended on the interplay between the developmental regulator BMP, and its inhibitor GREM1.

"Grem1 inactivation in established PDAC [pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma] in mice resulted in a direct conversion of epithelial into mesenchymal PDAC cells within days, suggesting that persistent GREM1 activity is required to maintain the epithelial PDAC subpopulations," the authors wrote. "By contrast, Grem1 overexpression caused an almost complete 'epithelialization' of highly mesenchymal PDAC."

They concluded that E or QM cell fates are not static. Instead, "constant suppression of BMP activity is essential to maintain epithelial PDAC cells."

The findings have implications for how pancreatic tumors are currently treated, and could lead to improved treatment down the road.

The work now published by Behrens and his team, however, shows that tumors can fluctuate between E and QM states.

Because the subtype is determined at the time of biopsy, "if the tumor changes, at some point you get the wrong treatment."

On the other hand, the results suggest that pancreatic tumors "can be guided and fluctuate between a version that is hard to treat and metastasizes, and one that is easier to treat," Behrens said.

The team plans to test a tumor differentiation therapy in animal models, to "try to take the tumor and try to guide or push the tumor into a more treatable form [and] see whether in that setting, we can get better therapeutic responses," Behrens said. "You would use the same treatment, just on a better tumor."

One of the reasons pancreatic cancer has a low long-term survival rate is that it is often diagnosed late. Nudging tumors towards an epithelial state would be unlikely to greatly improve the outlook for patients whose tumors have already metastasized, Behrens said.

"When the tumor is already very advanced, then even if you have the 'better' version of the cancer, then your perspective is still not very good," Behrens said.

What is needed for earlier diagnosis is a test that is simple, cheap, and has a low false positive rate, given that pancreatic cancer is very deadly, but not very common.

But for early stage tumors, at least, the approach could be useful regardless of the molecular drivers of the tumor.

"We studied a number of animal models... so I feel that it's likely to be universal for pancreatic cancer," Behrens said. And it is possible that other tumor types show the same interplay, although that remains to be experimentally tested.