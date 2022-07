Qinlock data provide grist in GIST as Theseus follows thread of hope in pan labyrinth

The recent win in Japan by Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. subsidiary Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. with oral heat shock protein 90 inhibitor Jeselhy (pimitespib) put gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) at center stage. Jeselhy was cleared for GIST cases that have progressed after chemotherapy. A handful of companies line the runway with candidates meant to defeat the resistance that GIST often develops to approved tyrosine kinase inhibitors.