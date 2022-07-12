Several genetic studies in a range of model organisms have pointed to an important role for the B-cell lymphoma 2 (BCL2)-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) gene in the maintenance of cardiac function. Mutations in BAG3 are strongly associated with dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), a form of muscle weakness that leads to heart failure.

A team of scientists at Tenaya Therapeutics has just published a study that employed BAG3 knockdown as the basis for a phenotypic screening campaign, which identified histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6) as an important contributor to the associated disease biology. Tenaya, of South San Francisco, is now prepping the selective HDAC6 inhibitor TN-301 for an IND filing later this year, with a view to developing the molecule for patients who have heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The paper, which made the cover of the July 6, 2022, issue of Science Translational Medicine, sets out in detail the underlying scientific rationale.

The team, led by corresponding author Mohammad Mandegar (who is no longer with the company), created an in vitro model of DCM using siRNA to knock down expression of BAG3 in cardiomyocytes derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). "Its function is intrinsically linked to cellular protein quality control," Timothy Hoey, Tenaya's chief scientific officer and also one of the paper's authors, told BioWorld Science. BAG3 encodes a protein that acts as a co-chaperone of heat-shock protein 70 (HSP70), which plays an important role in maintaining the function of cardiomyocytes, the specialized muscle cells that drive the heartbeat. Sustained reduction in BAG3 expression results in damage to the cells' sarcomeres, the bundles of actin- and myosin-containing filaments that allow the cells to contract.

The team screened these injured cells against a library of 5,500 bioactive compounds and employed a deep-learning-based image-analysis method to evaluate whether any of the molecules provided protection against damage to the cells' sarcomeres.

This proved to be far more accurate than trained experts in detecting diseased phenotypes. The system exhibited over 99% accuracy in classifying a blinded 50:50 mixture of 100 images of healthy and diseased cells, as compared with 70-75% for six members of the research group who routinely perform assays on iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes.

"The nice thing about this approach is it didn't depend on a biochemical readout or a functional readout," Hoey said.

As well as picking up existing standard-of-care drugs for cardiovascular disease -- a cardiac myosin activator (omecamtiv mecarbil), a beta and potassium channel blocker (sotalol), and a phosphodiesterase 3 inhibitor (anagrelide) -- the screen also identified 24 putative cardioprotective compounds belonging to two major classes, HDAC inhibitors and microtubule inhibitors. The latter class was not an appealing option for a heart failure drug. "These compounds are cytotoxic," he said. "That was not an attractive mechanism."

HDAC inhibition, therefore, became the focus of the investigation. Neither the HDAC inhibitors identified in the screen -- nor additional inhibitors that were also assessed -- worked by upregulating BAG3 expression but appeared to act through a different mechanism.

The team honed in on HDAC6 as being the most significant isoform by simultaneously knocking down expression of BAG3 and each one of the 11 HDAC genes in turn and examining the resulting phenotypes. HDACs are so called because of their effects on histones, the proteins that bind DNA within the nucleus. Histone deacetylation, a key epigenetic regulatory mechanism, results in a tighter association between histones and DNA, which reduces transcription. "HDAC6 is unique, because it doesn't do that," Hoey said.

The enzyme is predominantly expressed in the cytoplasm, where its substrates include tubulin and HSP90. The Tenaya team also detected tubulin deacetylation activity in CRISPR-Cas9-generated HDAC6-knockout iPSCs, which they subsequently differentiated into cardiomyocytes. Compared with wild-type iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes, the HDAC6 knockouts had about three times higher acetylated tubulin intensity. Exposure of wild-type iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes to an HDAC6 inhibitor increased acetylated tubulin to a similar level.

Hydroxamic acids are potent HDAC inhibitors and have served as the basis of pan- and selective inhibitors. They are known to be genotoxic, however, so the Tenaya team took an alternative route to developing a selective HDAC6 inhibitor, using a fluoroalkyl oxidazole as a starting point. TYA-018, its initial lead, was highly selective for HDAC6 as compared with givinostat, a pan-HDAC inhibitor and tubastatin A, a selective HDAC6 inhibitor that also exhibits off-target activity against HDAC1, HDAC8 and HDAC10 at high concentrations. All three compounds exhibited efficacy in a BAC3-knockout mouse. TYA-018 markedly reduced expression of the brain natriuretic peptide gene Nppb, which, despite its name, actually encodes a biomarker of cardiac stress, to near wild-type levels. In an untreated BAC3-knockout mouse, expression was elevated 3-fold.

The group reported that TYA-018 partially restored expression of FLNC, PINK1, VDAC2 and p62 to levels similar to those in wild-type mice and also significantly reduced the percentage of cardiomyocytes with damaged sarcomeres. Proteomic, transcriptomic and mitochondrial function analyses indicated that it increased expression of genes associated with fatty acid metabolism, protein metabolism and oxidative phosphorylation suggesting it may act by enhancing the cell's energy usage.

The findings are not solely applicable to impaired or absent BAG3 expression. DCM accounts for 30-40% of heart failure cases, and about one-third of DCM patients have an inherited form of the condition. BAG3 mutations are relatively uncommon in familial DCM cases, but the Tenaya team focused on the gene because of its central role in cardiomyocyte biology. Subsequent work, recently reported at the 2022 European Society for Cardiology Heart Failure Congress, has shown that HDAC6 inhibition with TN-301, a drug candidate derived from TYA-018, may be broadly applicable to a wider cohort of patients. In a mouse model of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, TYA-018 reversed left ventricular enlargement and diastolic dysfunction, by acting on several pathways associated with fibrosis and mitochondrial dysfunction. "It seems we're making the muscle cells in the heart utilize energy and produce ATP more effectively," said Hoey.

Assuming it received IND approval, Tenaya will undertake a first-in-human trial in healthy volunteers. If that raises no safety concerns, the stage will then be set for testing this novel mechanism in patients (Yang, J. et al. Sci Transl Med 2022, 14(652): eabl5654).