Right on cue, the U.S. FDA today authorized bivalent COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc.-Biontech SE to be used as boosters at least two months following a primary vaccine series or a previous booster.

“These updated boosters present us with an opportunity to get ahead of the next wave of COVID-19,” FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said.

The new boosters are expected to provide increased protection against the currently circulating omicron variant and provide a longer duration of protection, said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

Under the newly amended emergency use authorizations (EUAs), the updated Moderna booster is authorized for adults, while the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine can be used in people as young as 12. The FDA expects data in the next month or so on the use of the boosters in younger children.

Both updated boosters contain two mRNA components of the SARS-CoV-2 virus – one of the original strain and the other one in common between the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 lineages. With the authorization of the new boosters, the FDA said the original vaccines, which contain only the original strain, will no longer be authorized to be used as booster doses. However, they will continue as the primary vaccine series.

The FDA based the authorization on nonclinical data for the updated boosters, safety and effectiveness data for the original vaccines, and the safety and immunogenicity data obtained from a clinical study of a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine that contained mRNA from omicron BA.1. The bivalent BA.1 vaccine is being used in other countries.

The amended EUAs come a day ahead of a Sept. 1 meeting in which the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will be asked to vote on recommendations on how the new boosters should be used and who should get them. The ACIP meeting will pave the way for a nationwide rollout of the new boosters next week.