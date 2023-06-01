Becoming the second approved respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine for the 60 and older crowd, Pfizer Inc.’s Abrysvo (RSVpreF; PF-06928316) received a U.S. FDA nod on May 31 for RSV lower respiratory tract disease (RSV-LRTD).

In February, the agency’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted 7-4 that data support both the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. Behind this approval for the senior population is another potential approval, expected in August, for infants via maternal inoculation.

New York-based Pfizer has said it is the only company pursuing both populations with a single vaccine. Just prior to the approval announcement, the company’s stock (NYSE:PFE) rose 2.7%, or $1.01, on May 31, closing at $38.02.

Annaliesa Anderson, Pfizer’s senior vice president and chief scientific officer of vaccine research and development, called the approval “a monumental step forward in delivering on Pfizer’s commitment to help alleviate the significant burden of RSV in higher-risk populations, which includes older adults.”

RSV leads to mucus accumulation, sloughed epithelium and lymphoid aggregates that obstruct the bronchioles. It mostly affects older adults, particularly those who are immunocompromised or have cardiopulmonary disease, in addition to infants due to their small airways. In the U.S., between 60,000 and 160,000 older adults are hospitalized – and 6,000 to 10,000 die – each year due to RSV infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which will meet June 21 to discuss recommendations for RSV vaccines in older adults.

Pending the meeting’s outcome, Pfizer expects to have supply of Abrysvo available by the third quarter of this year.

London-based GSK plc took the lead on the RSV market, expected to reach $10 billion in five years, when it received FDA approval of its vaccine Arexvy on May 3, about four weeks before Pfizer’s vaccine was cleared. Arexvy contains a recombinant subunit prefusion RSV F glycoprotein antigen combined with the AS01E adjuvant. Its phase III data showed an overall efficacy of 82.6% against RSV lower respiratory tract disease (RSV-LRTD) in adults 60 and older.

Pfizer’s vaccine, like GSK’s, is based on discoveries made at the National Institutes of Health on the crystal structure of prefusion F, a form of the viral fusion protein used by RSV to enter human cells. The research showed that antibodies specific to the prefusion form blocked virus infection. After testing several versions of a prefusion F protein, Pfizer identified the bivalent candidate, PF-06928316, which is composed of recombinant RSV prefusion F from RSV subgroups A and B. It is unadjuvanted.

According to analyst David Risinger, of SVB Securities Research, Abrysvo appears to show protection into the second season of RSV, suggesting the “longer duration of protection could help PFE drive adoption and compete against GSK’s’ Arexvy.

The approval of Abrysvo is based on results from the phase III trial Renoir, a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that has enrolled more than 37,000 participants who were randomized to receive 120 μg of RSVpreF or placebo in a 1:1 ratio. Top-line data released in August 2022 demonstrated vaccine efficacy of 66.7% against RSV-LRTD, defined by two or more symptoms. Once Pfizer looked at a more severe disease primary endpoint of RSV-LRTD, defined by three or more symptoms, efficacy reached 85.7%. The vaccine was well-tolerated with no safety concerns, and the results prompted Pfizer to submit its BLA, which was granted priority review. Abrysvo was also a fast track and breakthrough therapy vaccine.

Side effects in more than 10% of those who participated in clinical trials were pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache and muscle pain. The Abrysvo label also warns or anaphylaxis and fainting.

In May, Pfizer reported top-line results from a phase III study evaluating Abrysvo administered with seasonal inactivated influenza vaccine in adults 65 and older, showing it demonstrated non-inferiority for all four flu strains and both RSV groups, meeting the primary endpoint. The company also intends to start several trials that could expand the vaccine’s use in children ages 2 to 5, children ages 5 to 18 and adults ages 18 to 60 with underlying medical conditions, and adults ages 18 and older who are immunocompromised.

As for the maternal-infant indication, the FDA accepted for priority review in February the BLA for Abrysvo to prevent medically attended LRTD (MA-LRTD) and severe MA-LRTD caused by RSV in infants up to 6 months of age by inoculating their pregnant mothers prior to their birth. The agency’s VRBPAC voted 14-0 May 18 in favor of its effectiveness when administered during the second or third trimester of pregnancy and 10-4 in favor of the vaccine’s safety. A decision on that BLA is expected by an Aug. 31 PDUFA date.

If approved, it would be the first vaccine administered in mothers to protect infants. The EMA also has accepted Pfizer’s MAA under accelerated assessment for both older adults and for maternal immunization. Pfizer also has pending applications with Japanese and Canadian regulatory authorities.