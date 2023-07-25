Cardiovascular

PTPN22 inhibition alleviates osteogenic responses in calcific aortic valve disease

Protein tyrosine phosphatase nonreceptor type 22 (PTPN22) has been previously linked to several chronic inflammatory disorders and it has been established that PTPN22 regulates T-cell receptor signaling. Recent studies have also shown that PTPN22 plays a role in thrombosis, suggesting its potential use as target for cardiovascular diseases. In the current study, researchers from Southern Medical University and affiliated organizations aimed to assess the role of PTPN22 in the pathogenesis of calcific aortic valve disease (CAVD).