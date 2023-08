US FDA expands sterilization standards recognition as litigation rolls on

The U.S. FDA recognized several new standards for sterilization of medical devices as part of an effort to reduce the use of ethylene oxide (EtO) for this purpose. While the recognition may stimulate adoption of alternative methods, Congress is applying yet more pressure on the EPA to act more decisively in regulating EtO, thus amplifying pressure on a system that device makers believe is already under stress.