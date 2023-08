FDA’s final guidance for device software functions tightens requirements for anomalies

The U.S. FDA’s final guidance for premarket submissions for device software functions serves as a much needed overwrite of a badly outdated policy but includes some significant changes over the legacy guidance. There are also a few changes between the 2021 draft and the 2023 final guidance, however, such as a call for more details about how software anomalies were discovered and what a root cause analysis would suggest about the origin of the anomaly.