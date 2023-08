Cancer

Genprex receives orphan drug designation from the FDA for quaratusugene ozeplasmid

Genprex Inc. announced that the FDA has granted orphan drug designation to the company's lead drug candidate, Reqorsa immunogene therapy (quaratusugene ozeplasmid, GPX-001), for the treatment of small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Reqorsa contains a plasmid that expresses the tumor suppressor gene TUSC2, the expression of which is reduced or not present in SCLC.