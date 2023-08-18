Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., of Jerusalem, Israel

Alpha Dart

Alpha-radiation cancer therapy

Patients with unresectable, recurrent, or locally advanced head and neck or skin tumors

Between February 2017 and December 2022, 81 lesions in 71 patients were treated with Alpha DaRT in four prospective feasibility trials whose objective was to assess early toxicity and tumor response outcomes; The median follow-up was 14 months (range: 2-51 months); A complete response (CR) was observed in 89% of treated lesions (n=72), 10% (n=8) demonstrated a partial response, and one patient was not evaluable; The two-year actuarial local recurrence-free survival (LRFS) was 77% [95% CI: 63–87]