New benzothiazolylurea compounds with 17-β-HSD10 inhibitory activity

17-β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase type 10 (17-β-HSD10) catalyzes the turnover of steroids and neurosteroids, among other substrates, and is also a structural component of RNase P. 17-β-HSD10 is involved in the development of several pathologies, and considered a potential drug target for Alzheimer’s disease and some hormone-dependent cancers. A few 17-β-HSD10 inhibitors with either pyrazole, steroids, or benzothiazolylurea structure have been previously developed.