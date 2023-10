Dexcom reveals new data showing benefits of CGM, in the long-term and for pregnant women

Dexcom Inc. revealed new clinical data at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) which highlighted the benefits of the use of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM). Results from the COMISAIR seven-year study, the longest prospective real-world CGM trial ever conducted, showed significant and continued reduction of HbA1c with the use of real-time CGM by people with type 1 diabetes.