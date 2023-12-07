The COVID-19 pandemic took a huge bite out of the U.S. FDA’s ability to conduct inspections in a timely manner, but the FDA’s Douglas Stearn said the agency has nonetheless ramped up these activities. The backlog of inspections and the increasing need for specialization among members of the agency’s field inspection force are combining to make it difficult for the FDA to catch up, a problem that is likely to ease only after a few more fiscal years.

Stearn, the FDA’s acting deputy associate commissioner for regulatory affairs, reminded attendees at this year’s Food and Drug Law Institute’s enforcement conference of the dip in inspections during the pandemic. Those inspection numbers jumped in 2023, however, at a rate of 19% over 2022, and by 74% over 2021. The agency conducted more than 13,000 domestic and 2,700 foreign inspections in FY 2023, Stearn said.

The FDA still must compete with industry to retain inspectional staff, a significant source of pressure on the agency’s ability to fulfill its inspectional mandates. The FDA’s program alignment effort is encountering drag in part because of technological advances in the products made by industry, which is driving a need for increased specialization among field investigators. This has in turn prompted the agency to form cadres of specialized field investigators, but the cost of doing so shows up in several ways, Stearn said.

One of these costs is travel, but training costs are also driving the expense of handling the inspectional load. This in turn affects investigator availability and flexibility, Stearn said, adding, “another challenge we have with the inspectorate is being physically present,” given security challenges in nations beset by armed conflict. Logistical challenges also drive costs, particularly in far-flung locations such as China, and while the agency is working to add both numbers and expertise, the process of on-boarding and training new employees makes it difficult to overcome these problems in the short term.

Stearn said the FDA is still working on ways to augment inspections, such as the use of remote inspections and audits, and the practice of obtaining records in advance of or in lieu of an inspection. Remote records assessments are “something we’ve leaned into,” he said, but while the agency will continue these practices, they are not always an adequate substitute for in-person inspections.

The FDA’s proposal to reorganize the Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA) “will move a number of different components in the agency, but it is [still] a proposal,” Stearn said. The idea is in part to streamline decision making to allow more nimble responses by the FDA, and to drive more risk-based activity. The confusion engendered by this activity has prompted some stakeholders to ask how the FDA spends its appropriated monies, a question Stearn said is mentioned in a report by the Reagan-Udall Foundation.

Donald Ashley, executive vice president for compliance at Greenleaf Health, cited the backlog of inspections, but said the rebound is taking shape. Drug surveillance inspections in 2018 and 2019 numbered more than 600 each for domestic and foreign manufacturing sites, a tally that dropped drastically during the pandemic. Despite the post-pandemic rebound, the agency is not yet back to 400 domestic and foreign inspections in fiscal 2023. While records requests and virtual inspections can help keep up at least with low-risk facilities with good compliance records, Ashley said there is a need for a fit-for-purpose system. A remote regulatory assesment will help ease the backlog, but he said the backlog won’t be handled without “some creative measures.”

FDA commissioner Robert Califf has described the ORA reorganization as the most significant reorganization in the history of the agency, and Ashley said this was no exaggeration. The FDA is also installing a workflow management system, and the net effect of all these efforts will be to create a more streamlined system, but Ashley noted, “reorganizations don’t implement themselves.” One of the problems with the ORA reshuffling is that it comes with no additional funding, and Ashley noted that the Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) lacks a dedicated office of compliance, which makes clear that the ORA reshuffling needs to provide significant efficiencies.

However, Ashley pointed out that the 2017 consolidated operations (ConOps) agreement between ORA and CDER in 2017, gave CDER more authority. The ConOps handshake is “great because it defined the roles and decision making at each stage of the process,” he said, adding that this agreement gives CDER authority over compliance activity once an inspection is completed. Among the efficiencies is that the process of grading an inspection is much more efficient, and while ConOps is currently limited to drug manufacturing quality inspections, such a mechanism could also be leveraged at other product centers, including CDRH, Ashley said.