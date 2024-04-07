BioWorld - Sunday, April 7, 2024
CMS rule gives faster access to Part D biosimilars

April 5, 2024
By Mari Serebrov
In finalizing its 2025 Medicare Advantage and Part D rule, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) all but did away with the coverage differences between biosimilars and interchangeables.
