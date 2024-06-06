Xeltis vascular access graft may transform patient lives

Xeltis BV hopes that promising data from clinical trials on the performance of its synthetic vascular access graft implant will transform not only the lives of patients suffering from chronic kidney disease but also the company’s fortunes. “We're outperforming other solutions out there, that's the nice promise not only for the patient and for the families but also for potential strategics that might be interested in the company and play a role in the vascular space,” Eliane Schutte, CEO of Xeltis told BioWorld.