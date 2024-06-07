BioWorld - Friday, June 7, 2024
Edwards offers SMART defense with data showing positive small annulus outcomes

June 6, 2024
By Holland Johnson
No Comments
In what undoubtedly came as a response to Medtronic plc’s recently reported Small Annuli Randomized to Evolut or SAPIEN Trial trial results that showed a decisive advantage for its Evolut transcatheter aortic valve replacement system in patients with a small aortic annulus, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. reported the results from an analysis of data from its Placement of Aortic Transcatheter Valve trials of the Sapien 3 valves showing “excellent clinical outcomes and valve durability irrespective of the patient’s annulus size or sex.”
