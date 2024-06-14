US Congress revisits Medicare Advantage prior authorization

The prior authorization practices of Medicare Advantage programs have drawn the ire of industry and physician societies alike recently, prompting the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to open a request for information in January 2024. Congress seems poised to take matters into its own hands, however, with legislation that would force these plans to work to speed up these prior authorization processes, a bill that has the enthusiastic support of the Medical Device Manufacturers Association.