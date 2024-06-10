Ipsen SA picked up U.S. FDA accelerated approval for its Genfit SA-licensed elafibranor, making it the first new drug in eight years for treating primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), though a potential competitor lurks just around the corner.

Elafibranor, branded Iqirvo, which has breakthrough therapy designation, is cleared for use in second-line PBC in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) in adults with an inadequate response to UDCA, or as a monotherapy in those unable to tolerate UDCA. It is expected to be available immediately for eligible patients. No pricing information was given.

The oral, once-daily, dual peroxisome activated receptor (PPAR) alpha/delta agonist is the first PPAR agonist cleared for PBC, a rare, chronic and gradually progressive liver disease affecting more women than men and for which patients are treated with UDCA as first-line therapy. An estimated 40% of patients, however, don’t respond to UDCA. In 2016, the FDA approved Ocaliva (obeticholic acid, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.), a farnesoid X receptor agonist, for second-line use in patients with inadequate responses to UDCA or unable to tolerate UDCA, though the agency later restricted use of Ocaliva in patients with advanced cirrhosis of the liver.

PPAR agonists, meanwhile, emerged as promising drugs in PBC due to their anti-inflammatory and metabolic effects, with Genfit’s Iqirvo and Cymabay Therapeutics Inc.’s seladelpar leading the pack. Lille, France-based Genfit found a partner in Paris-based Ipsen via a December 2021 agreement valued at about $540 million, while Cymabay execs agreed to a $4.3 billion buyout offer from Gilead Sciences Inc., just as the FDA accepted the NDA for seladelpar, granting priority review and setting a PDUFA date of Aug. 14, 2024.

Iqirvo’s own priority approval, announced on the June 10 PDUFA date, was based on data from the phase III Elative trial, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that enrolled 161 patients who had an inadequate response or were intolerant to UDCA. Patients were randomized 2-to-1 to receive either elafibranor 80 mg once daily or placebo.

Full results, presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease in late 2023 and published in The New England Journal of Medicine, showed statistically significant improvements in biomarkers of disease progression across key endpoints. On the primary composite endpoint of biochemical response, which measured alkaline phosphatase (ALP) and bilirubin, treatment demonstrated a 47% placebo-adjusted difference (p<0.001) between patients (51% vs. 4%).

Both ALP and bilirubin have been identified as predictors for PBC disease progression, with reductions indicating reduced cholestatic injury and improved liver function.

On a key secondary endpoint of normalization of ALP, defined as an upper limit of normal of 104 U/L in females and 129 U/L in males at week 52, 15% of patients on elafibranor achieved the goal vs. 0% of patients on placebo (p=0.002). ALP reduction also was rapid, with decreases seen as early as the fourth week of the trial in the treatment group and sustained through week 52.

Those results were sufficient to generate predictions that elafibranor could grab market share away from Ocaliva, which, by comparison, had showed a 36% response rate in its phase III study that led to FDA and EMA approvals. Cymabay’s seladelpar, meanwhile, showed a placebo-adjusted composite responder rate of 42%.

The Elative study also tested elafibranor on pruritis, a symptom commonly associated with PBC and believed to be caused by the buildup of pruritogens due to cholestasis. While a key secondary endpoint using the PBC Worse Itch NRS patient-reported outcome assessment showed a bigger reduction in itching for the elafabranor group, it fell short of statistical significance (p=0.20). Two other patient-reported outcome measures, however, yielded greater reductions in pruritis for elafibranor-treated patients.

The drug also was found to be well-tolerated, with adverse events occurring in fewer than 10% of patients, with the most common adverse events including abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

PBC is a rare, autoimmune cholestatic liver disease where a build-up of bile and toxins and chronic inflammation cause irreversible scarring of the liver and destruction of the bile ducts. It impacts 100,000 people in the U.S., most of whom are women, and is a lifelong condition that can worsen over time. Iqirvo is not recommended for those with decompensated cirrhosis, specifically ascites, variceal bleeding and hepatic encephalopathy.

A marketing authorization application is pending at the EMA and at the U.K.’s MHRA. Regulatory decisions are expected in the second half of 2024.

All told, it’s been a long ride for elafibranor (previously designated GFT-505), which first entered the clinic in 2006 and was initially tested in cardiometabolic disease and dyslipidemia. Work on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) came next, followed by testing in PBC. Following the licensing deal, Ipsen took over work for the open-label phase III extension study.

Now that the drug has gained approval, Genfit is in line for tiered double-digit royalties of up to 20% under the companies’ agreement, plus it expects a milestone payment from Ipsen of €48.7 million (US$52.44 million) upon the first commercial sale of Iqirvo. Ipsen’s license to the drug does not include China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau, where Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. picked up rights in a $228 million collaboration in 2018.

PPAR agonists have had less success in NASH, an area where Intercept’s Ocaliva also has stumbled, receiving its second complete response letter in mid-2023 and, a short time later, agreeing to be acquired by Italian pharma Alfasigma SpA in a deal valued at about $794 million.

Reports of elevated liver enzymes brought work on Cymabay’s seladelpar in NASH to a halt, after which the firm opted to refocus resources on the PBC program. And Genfit stopped work on elafibranor back in 2020 after a phase III trial failed to meet the primary surrogate efficacy endpoint.