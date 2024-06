Ionctura aiming to reopen PI3K-delta space, adds €80M in series B

Ionctura SA closed a €80 million (US$86 million) series B round as it prepares to accelerate development of lead asset roginolisib in the treatment of uveal melanoma. That follows publication of phase Ib data showing roginolisib, an orally available allosteric modulator of the delta isoform of PI3K (phosphatidylinositol-4,5-bisphosphate kinase), is distinguished from other drugs in this class, in being well-tolerated over long periods, with patients having been treated for up to 38 months.