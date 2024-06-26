Drug design, drug delivery & technologies

New techniques open the way for large-scale programmable genome editing

New single-step genome editing techniques that enable the insertion, inversion or deletion of long DNA sequences at specified genome positions have been demonstrated in bacteria. The advance opens the door to the development of programmable methods for rearranging DNA, using recombinase enzymes guided by RNA. The two different approaches to using insertion sequences (IS) – some of the simplest and most compact mobile genetic elements – are described in two papers published in Nature and Nature Communications.