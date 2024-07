US Federal Circuit affirms injunction of Neogenomics’ ctDNA test

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has upheld a district court decision that Natera Inc. is entitled to an injunction of a Neogenomics Inc. assay for detection of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). This outcome serves as a sobering reminder that injunction can be obtained at the preliminary injunction stage by demonstrating that an effort to prove infringement is likely to succeed even in the absence of a thorough evaluation of the contested claims in that patent.