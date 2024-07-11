Neurology/psychiatric

XYY-CP1106 for Alzheimer’s demonstrates promising preclinical safety profile

Zhejiang University of Technology has reported preclinical safety data for the novel multitargeting compound XYY-CP1106, being developed for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). XYY-CP1106 is a multitargeted anti-AD compound that has previously demonstrated strong monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B) inhibition (IC50=14.7 nM), high Fe3+ chelation (pFe3+=18.04), no in vitro cytotoxicity and protection against cellular oxidative damage.