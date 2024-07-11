BioWorld - Thursday, July 11, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

XYY-CP1106 for Alzheimer’s demonstrates promising preclinical safety profile

July 11, 2024
No Comments
Zhejiang University of Technology has reported preclinical safety data for the novel multitargeting compound XYY-CP1106, being developed for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). XYY-CP1106 is a multitargeted anti-AD compound that has previously demonstrated strong monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B) inhibition (IC50=14.7 nM), high Fe3+ chelation (pFe3+=18.04), no in vitro cytotoxicity and protection against cellular oxidative damage.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric