With Eiger’s avexitide, Amylyx ‘unique’ new player in GLP-1

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s acquisition of GLP-1 receptor antagonist avexitide for $35.1 million from Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc. could bring the firm “to the forefront of the obesity and diabetes drug landscape in a unique way,” said H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein. Co-CEO and co-founder Justin Klee said the deal came after Amylyx checked out “hundreds of assets” over the last few years, and its closing brought added attention to phase III-ready, first-in-class avexitide.