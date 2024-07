Cancer

Inhibition of mutant IDH1 restores solid tumor immune sensitivity

Mutations in the metabolic enzyme isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (IDH1) induce tumorigenesis due to generation of the oncometabolite (R)-2-hydroxyglutarate (R-2HG). A hallmark of solid tumors carrying mutations in IDH1 is immune evasion by T-cell exclusion and altered epigenetic state. Researchers from the Center for Cancer Research, Massachusetts General Hospital have published a study in Science on July, 12, 2024, in which they demonstrate that inhibiting mutant IDH1 restored antitumoral immunity.