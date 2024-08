Levicept cites ‘truly exceptional’ data in osteoarthritis trial

Levicept Ltd. is scoping the options for phase III development after reporting positive results from its phase II trial of LEVI-04 in the treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis of the knee. The full data are yet to be published, but the company said the potentially first-in-class neurotrophin-3 inhibitor demonstrated significant differences from placebo, with a mean reduction in pain score from baseline of more than 50%, for the three doses tested.