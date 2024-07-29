C2N, Quanterix blood tests diagnose 90% of early-stage Alzheimer's

C2N Diagnostics LLC’s two-factor blood test, Precivity AD2, showed 90% accuracy in diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease in a study presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Philadelphia on July 28 and simultaneously published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The following day, Quanterix Corp. presented results from its study that showed a multi-marker approach could maintain the 90% accuracy of its Lucentad test, while reducing the percentage of uncertain results from more than 30% to 10%, in line with the intermediate results demonstrated by Precivity.