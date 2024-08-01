BioWorld - Thursday, August 1, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

NBS1 lactylation inhibition could avoid chemotherapy resistance

Aug. 1, 2024
No Comments
A study on the posttranslational modification through lactylation of non-histone proteins revealed a mechanism that participates in genome stability and provides resistance to chemotherapy. Scientists from The Second and The Seventh Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University (SYSU) identified the lactation of the Nijmegen breakage syndrome 1 (NBS1) protein and the enzymes that participate in this process as a strategic point in cancer therapy.
BioWorld Science Drug resistance Cancer Gastrointestinal