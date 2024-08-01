Cancer

NBS1 lactylation inhibition could avoid chemotherapy resistance

A study on the posttranslational modification through lactylation of non-histone proteins revealed a mechanism that participates in genome stability and provides resistance to chemotherapy. Scientists from The Second and The Seventh Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University (SYSU) identified the lactation of the Nijmegen breakage syndrome 1 (NBS1) protein and the enzymes that participate in this process as a strategic point in cancer therapy.