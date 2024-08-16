Negotiated Rx prices deserving of the fanfare?

“For us geeks, this is the trailer. This isn’t the movie,” John Stanford told BioWorld as he reacted to the prices the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced Aug. 15 for the 10 drugs selected for the first round of negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act. While the prices are generally in line with what was expected, Stanford said they raise more questions than answers. The rationale for those prices, which must be released by March 1, will be part 1 of the movie as it should provide some insight into the price setting, said Stanford, the executive director of Incubate, a coalition of investors in the early stage life sciences sector.