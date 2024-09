Imcheck’s gamma-delta T-cell approach draws French funding

Imcheck Therapeutics SAS’s gamma-delta T-cell activating antibody has become a poster child for the French government’s plan to reduce dependence on imports of biopharmaceuticals by directly supporting domestic development and manufacture of 20 novel products by 2030. The Marseille-based company has been awarded nondilutive public funding of €20.18 million (US$22.4 million) as part of the €54 billion France 2030 strategy, which aims to restore the country’s industrial competitiveness.