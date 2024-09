Zevra’s Miplyffa wins first FDA approval in Niemann-Pick type C

Following the recent recommendation of its advisory committee, the U.S. FDA gave the nod to Zevra Therapeutics Inc.’s arimoclomol, a day ahead of its Sept. 21 PDUFA date, as the first treatment for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC), a rare genetic disease linked to progressive neurological symptoms that is almost always fatal. Branded Miplyffa, it is indicated for use in combination with enzyme inhibitor miglustat in adults and children, ages 2 and older.