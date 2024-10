Ceribell begins trading with upsized IPO

Ceribell Inc. launched its initial public offering of more than 10.6 million shares of common stock at $17 and steadily saw the trading value rise, before closing just over $25 on Oct. 11 per share. Ceribell, which developed a portable electroencephalogram for use in intensive care and emergency department settings, expected to gross $180.3 million from the IPO excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The IPO will close on Oct. 15.